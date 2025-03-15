Indy Eleven Wins Opener 3-1

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, Fla.- Indy Eleven scored three first-half goals off set pieces on its way to a 3-1 victory at Miami in its USL Championship season opener.

The Boys in Blue started quickly, with defender James Musa earning a penalty in the second minute. Off a set piece, captain Aodhan Quinn volleyed the ball with the side of his foot into the area to Musa, who was taken down. Midfielder Jack Blake converted the penalty in the third minute for his 32nd career USLC goal to give Indy Eleven a 1-0 lead. Blake has made seven consecutive penalties, going 6-6 last season on his way to a career-high 10 goals.

The visitors earned another set piece in the 18th minute, with defender Aedan Stanley delivering the ball into the area to forward Edward Kizza, who laid it back to captain Aodhan Quinn. Quinn blasted it into the top left corner for his 55th career USLC goal, ranking 24th on the all-time list. Quinn is sixth all-time in goal contributions with 105 (50 assists). Kizza earned the assist in his Indy Eleven debut.

The Boys in Blue struck again off another set piece in the 35th minute. Blake took a free kick in the deep left corner, curling it into the six, where 6'4 defender Pat Hogan flicked it into the far side of the net to score in his debut for Indy Eleven.

In addition to his goal and an assist, Blake led Indy in shots (4), shots on target (4), chances created (3), crosses attempted (4), and passes completed in the final third (17).

Six players made their debuts for the Boys in Blue-Elvis Amoh, Hogan, Kizza, James Murphy, Bruno Rendon, and Oliver Brynéus. Rendon tied for team highs with six recoveries (with Maalique Foster) and three tackles won (with Aedan Stanley).

Indy Eleven travels to Lexington SC next Saturday at 7 p.m. in a game streamed on ESPN+.

The Boys in Blue host 2024 Champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Carroll Stadium to open the home slate on Saturday, March 29 at 7 pm. Single-game tickets are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

2025 USL Championship

Indy Eleven 3:1 Miami FC

Sat., Mar. 15, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Pitbull Stadium | Miami, Fla.

Attendance: 1,027

Weather: Cloudy, 77 degrees

Scoring Summary

IND - Jack Blake (Penalty) 3'

IND - Aodhan Quinn (Edward Kizza) 18'

IND - Pat Hogan (Jack Blake) 35'

MIA - Kevin Hoyos 65'

Discipline Summary

MIA - Francesco Celeste (caution) 68'

MIA - Matías Romero (caution) 90'+1

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, James Musa, Pat Hogan, Hayden White (Logan Neidlinger 45'), Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Elvis Amoh 71'), James Murphy, Maalique Foster, Jack Blake (Cam Lindley 71'), Bruno Rendon (Oliver Brynéus 58'), Edward Kizza (Josh O'Brien 82').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Reice Charles-Cook, Ben Ofeimu.

Miami FC line-up: Bill Hamid, Bolu Akinyode, Daltyn Knutson, Jonathan Ricketts, Brandon Bent, Matías Romero, Lucas Melano, Ricardo Rivera (Kevin Hoyos 61'), Diego Mercado (Tobías Zárate 76'), Allen Gavilanes (Cristian Vázquez 61'), Deian Verón (Francesco Celeste 66').

Miami FC subs not used: Alejandro Mitrano, Nicolás Cardona, Gerald Díaz, Felipe Rodriguez, Lucas De Paula.

