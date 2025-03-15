FC Tulsa Earns Historic 1-0 Win Over Tampa Bay Rowdies in Home Opener

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - Patrick Seagrist's score off a corner kick saw FC Tulsa defeat the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the first time in franchise history, 1-0, in its home opener on Saturday at ONEOK Field.

With the result, FC Tulsa and head coach Luke Spencer stand unbeaten with six points (2-0-0) while the Tampa Bay Rowdies close the week searching for points (0-0-0). FC Tulsa has gone unbeaten in seven straight home openers, improving to 4-0-1 across its past five matches. The result also marked the club's first win over the Rowdies in seven tries during the FC Tulsa era.

Slower-paced play underscored the first 40 minutes of action as there were more yellow cards (3) shown than shot attempts, with one on each side. Stoppage time saw the first shot on target as Cammy MacPherson rolled a ground shot from the center of the penalty area, but Johan Penaranda collected the slow roller with ease. FC Tulsa generated a pair of shots in the closing two minutes, with Harvey St Clair being blocked and Alex Dalou missing his 47th-minute shot high above the crossbar.

Tampa Bay entered the match with a league best 21 shot attempts and 33 crosses in its season opener.

FC Tulsa battled in their opponents third for much of the second half's midsegment, including three straight corner kick opportunities. The run foreshadowed what followed, as in the 73rd minute, Patrick Seagrist launched a left-footed boot courtesy of a Lamar Batista corner kick. Seagrist delivered his second goal with the club after goalkeeper Nicolás Campisi dove prematurely for the ball.

Peñaranda and FC Tulsa fended off five of Tampa Bay's nine shot attempts in the closing 10 minutes of action, holding its lead at the final whistle.

Next up, FC Tulsa heads to Hicks Pack on Tuesday to face Tulsa Athletic in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup at 7:30 p.m. It continues its regular-season home stretch on Saturday, March 22, as it takes on North Carolina FC. The match will feature a samurai slap bracelet giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

Goals:

73' TUL - P. Seagrist

Cards:

22' TUL: A. Dalou

29' TBR: P. Niyongabire

32' TBR: M. Arteaga

50' TBR: W. Pacius

54' TBR: A. Guillen

90' TBR: R. Neilson

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Arthur Rogers, Owen Damm, Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo, Harvey St Clair, Alexander Dalou, Taylor Calheira, Stefan Stojanovic

(Subs Used: D. Pierre, M. Cerato, K. ElMedkhar, P. Seagrist, F. Bettache)

TBR: Nicolás Campisi, Aarón Guillén, Robert Castellanos, Laurence Wyke, Blake Bodily, Cammy MacPherson, Danny Crisostomo, Pacifique Niyongabire, Ollie Bassett, Manuel Arteaga, Woobens Pacius

(Subs Used: L. Hilton, N. Worth, N. Moon)

