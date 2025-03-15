Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 to Charleston Battery in 2025 USL Championship Opener

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. - Rhode Island FC was unable to replicate last season's historic Eastern Conference Finals win in its return to Patriots Point Soccer Stadium on Saturday, falling 2-0 to Charleston Battery in its 2025 season opener. Despite a spirited final 20 minutes, a pair of first-half corners dug the Ocean State club into an early deficit that was too much to overcome, as it left South Carolina with its first loss in four meetings against its Eastern Conference rival.

Charleston Battery (1W-1L-0T) got its best looks on goal early in the game, first testing RIFC in the eighth minute when Cal Jennings won the ball at the top of the 18-yard box and moved around Koke Vegas. Staring at an empty net, Jennings ripped a shot from close range that was blocked by a diving Clay Holstad, who heroically nodded the ball off the goal line.

It didn't take long for the Battery to take advantage of its early momentum, as Cal Jennings found the back of the net just seven minutes later to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the fifteenth minute. After Juan Torres' dangerous corner kick was deflected back into the mix, it fell kindly to Jennings inside the six-yard box, who turned and picked out the bottom left corner with his left foot.

The corner set piece proved deadly for the Battery again in the 37th minute, when Torres found Jennings with at the near post. Sneaking under the hands of Vegas, Jennings flipped a header into the back of the net to make it 2-0, and the hosts took the advantage into the halftime locker room.

Jennings nearly got a third goal just four minutes into the second half, getting on the end of a central through ball and into a one-on-one position with Vegas. Unleashing a low shot from inside the box, Jennings' effort was saved by Vegas, who was quick to get down and knock the ball away with an extended arm.

From there, neither team could find a clear-cut chance until the 80th minute, when Noah Fuson slotted a central ball to second-half substitute Joe Brito from the left wing. Lining up a shot from the top of the box, Brito's effort was deflected just north of the crossbar.

Rhode Island FC (0W-1L-0T) continued to build on its late momentum as the match wore on, and got one final chance in the 87th minute when Jojea Kwizera found Brito in the box. Once again finding himself in a dangerous position, Brito drilled a powerful header towards the top-right corner, but Charleston goalkeeper Luis Zamudio was up for the challenge.

The two chances were as close as RIFC got to chipping into the 2-0 deficit in an otherwise quiet night on the attack. Charleston's defense was resilient and led to the hosts' first three points of the season.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will travel to Arizona to face 2023 USL Championship Final winners Phoenix Rising FC in its first Western Conference matchup of the season. Kickoff from Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium is set for 10 p.m. ET on NESN+ and ESPN+.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

CHS - Cal Jennings, 15th minute: Jennings picks out the bottom corner from close range. CHS 1, RI 0

CHS - Cal Jennings (Juan Torres), 37th minute: Jennings heads home Torres' corner at the near post. CHS 2, RI 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The early deficit marked the first time in four meetings that Rhode Island FC has trailed against Charleston.

After being outshot 12-3 through 68 minutes, RIFC outshot Charleston 8-0 in the final 22 minutes of the match, including both of its shots on target.

Charleston is now RIFC's most common all-time opponent. The season opener was the fourth meeting between the Eastern Conference sides in two seasons. The Ocean State club will welcome the Battery to downtown Pawtucket on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi made his professional debut in the loss, starting and playing 70 minutes.

Defender Aldair Sanchez and midfielder Maxi Rodriguez made their RIFC debuts, getting their first starts in the season opener.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Clay Holstad

Match stats and information available here.

