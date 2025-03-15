Riverhounds Come up Short in San Antonio

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







The Pittsburgh Riverhounds were dealt their first setback of the young season after a pair of second-half goals sent San Antonio FC to a 2-0 win tonight at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas.

Jorge Hernandez and Luke Haakenson found the net for San Antonio on a night where a steady breeze impacted play for both sides.

The Hounds picked up an edge in possession with 52 percent after having to chase for a tying goal, but the team mustered only six total shots and just one of those was on target.

First half

Neither team created much in the first half hour, with the Hounds' best chance coming on a free kick. The team tried a training ground move to tee up a shot for Sean Suber, but the mechanics were a little too slow, allowing the San Antonio defense to block the attempt.

San Antonio then nearly got the opening goal in the 27th minute when a cross held up in the air to find Juan Agudelo at the back post. He settled the ball and fired from 9 yards out, but Eric Dick had the angle properly covered and parried the ball wide for a corner kick.

Agudelo's shot was the only one on target for either team in the first half, as physical play ruled the day in a match with 37 total fouls called.

Second half

The Hounds came out on the front foot after the break. Beto Ydrach got a look at goal from the top of the box that took a deflection straight to the feet of Augi Williams, but the offside flag negated a second-chance opportunity.

Somewhat against the run of play, San Antonio took the lead in the 54th minute when Jimmy Medranda clipped a long ball behind the Hounds defense for a perfectly timed run by Hernandez. Dick came off his line but was second to the ball, allowing Hernadez to touch around him and finish into the open net.

The Hounds pressed for a tying goal, and Jason Bouregy forced San Antonio goalkeeper Richard Sanchez to make a diving save to deny his dipping shot from the right side of the penalty area.

The chances dried up as the half rolled on, and in the 88th minute, San Antonio added an insurance goal when Alex Greive found room to dribble between Hounds into the box, setting up Haakenson for the close-range finish.

Modelo Man of the Match

Beto Ydrach was a strong two-way performer on the night, connecting on 44 of 55 passes (80 percent), including 16 of 20 in the attacking third. He also won all six of his aerial duels, 9 of 12 duels overall and had a team-leading seven clearances.

What's next?

The Hounds get to kick off their home schedule next week when they host Hartford Athletic (0-1-0) at 7 p.m. next Saturday, March 22 at Highmark Stadium. Hartford did not play today but has a U.S. Open Cup First Round match before then, hosting the amateur New York Shockers on Tuesday night.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Eric Dick; Luke Biasi, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach, Illal Osumanu; Jackson Walti, Danny Griffin; Junior Etou, Robbie Mertz, Jason Bouregy; Augi Williams

San Antonio FC lineup (4-3-3) - Richard Sánchez; Jimmy Medranda, Mitchell Taintor, Alex Crognale, Rece Buckmaster; Almir Soto, Jorge Hernandez, Nicky Hernandez; Jake LaCava, Juan Agudelo, Diogo Pacheco

Scoring summary

SA - Jorge Hernandez 54' (Jimmy Medranda)

SA - Luke Haakenson 88' (Alex Greive)

Discipline summary

SA - Almir Soto 34' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Augi Williams 42' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Beto Ydrach 72' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Jorge Garcia 87' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Danny Griffin 90+7' (caution - tactical foul)

