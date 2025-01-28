Switchbacks FC to Host Third Round of Lamar Hunt US Open Cup
January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today they will be participating in the 2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.
The 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup kicks off on March 18-20 with
a 32-game first-round array of exclusively amateur vs. pro matchups. U.S. Soccer has finalized the format for the 96-team tournament - the 110th edition of the historic national club championship that celebrates elite amateur and pro soccer in communities across the country - through to the showpiece Final on October 1.
The field of 64 professional clubs includes 14 from USL League One and 10 sides from MLS NEXT Pro. The tournament will include the 24 teams of the USL Championship, and16 teams from Major League Soccer (MLS).
The Switchbacks will be entering in the third round and will have hosting rights due to winning the 2024 USL Championship Cup. Third Round-winners will square off against the teams from the MLS.
New for the 2025 edition of the Open Cup, there will be eight seeded teams - divided into four teams from the East and four teams from the West - predetermined to host the teams entering in the Third Round and Round of 32, respectively. The eight lowest-seeded teams entering in the Third Round and entering in the Round of 32 will be predetermined to be away.
The Switchbacks will determine their opponent and kickoff time at a later date. All matches will be broadcast live on the Open Cup's website.
