Republic FC to Enter 2025 U.S. Open Cup with Home Match in Third Round

January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Today, U.S. Soccer announced the format for the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, as well as the field of 96 teams representing the range of amateur and professional ranks of American soccer. In this year's tournament, Republic FC will enter with a home match in the Third Round, to be played on April 15 or 16.

The Indomitable Club secured a Third Round entry slot after finishing the 2024 season as a top eight team in the Western Conference, the 10th time in 11 seasons that the team has reached the postseason. With its long-standing record of historic moments and sellout crowds in Open Cup play, Sacramento has been selected by U.S. Soccer as one of the host teams for the Third Round. The club will know its opponent and match details with a draw following the competition of the Second Round (April 1-2), with ticketing information to follow.

The club has participated in every tournament held since 2014 and remains the only second-division team to reach the National Championship Final since 2008, defeating three MLS sides in the 2022 tournament. It has become one of the top home teams in the modern area, amassing 20 wins and some of the tournament's most memorable moments in recent years, including the thrilling penalty shootout against Sporting Kansas City in the 2022 Semifinals and last year's 4-3 come-from-behind extra time victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is American's soccer's National Championship and has crowned a winner annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament.

For U.S. Soccer's official announcement and the full list of teams participating in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup, visit USOpenCup.com.

Ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, Republic FC will host Fan Fest on February 22 at Heart Health Park. In addition to a preseason match, fans can join the club for its inaugural Strive for 45 3K Fun Run & Walk at 11:30 a.m., as well as Meet the Team following the game. Family-friendly activities will take center stage throughout the day, including player autographs, soccer darts, and more. Visit SacRepublicFC.com/FanFest for additional details about match tickets, Fun Run & Walk Registration, and Meet the Team.

Republic FC's 2025 regular season officially kicks off on Saturday, March 8 when the club hosts Western Conference foe New Mexico United at Heart Health Park. Fans can secure their spot for all the action this year - including February 22 festivities - by becoming an Indomitable Member today. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

