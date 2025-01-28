Detroit City Football Club Signs Canadian Midfielder Marcello Polisi to Two-Year Deal

January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced the signing of midfielder Marcello Polisi on a two-year contract. The Canadian native will wear #45 for Le Rouge this season.

The Burnaby, British Columbia native has spent all his professional career north of the border, most recently playing for Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League. Throughout the 2024 season, Polisi played 1,912 minutes over 22 appearances for the Winnipeg, Manitoba club. His only goal in the season came in a 3-1 defeat against Atlético Ottawa.

Polisi joined Valour FC in 2023 from Canadian Premier League rival HFX Wanderers FC, where he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Polisi would total 2,057 minutes played for the Halifax, Nova Scotia club over 32 matches, in which he started in 22.

Before joining HFX Wanderers FC, Polisi spent four college seasons at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia. Simon Fraser is currently the only Canadian university affiliated with the NCAA. He was named an NCAA Division II All-American in 2017. Polisi totaled six goals, seven assists, and 4,329 minutes in 51 appearances for the Red Leafs.

Polisi would also spend his summers with the former USL PDL (now USL League 2) club TSS FC Rovers, where he played from 2017 to the 2019 season. Polisi would total 22 appearances for Rovers in the three seasons of play.

Polisi's youth career started with Coquitlam Metro-Ford SC before he was picked up by the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy in 2011. There, he spent five seasons and captained teams at various age levels.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.