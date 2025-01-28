Detroit City Football Club Signs Canadian Midfielder Marcello Polisi to Two-Year Deal
January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced the signing of midfielder Marcello Polisi on a two-year contract. The Canadian native will wear #45 for Le Rouge this season.
The Burnaby, British Columbia native has spent all his professional career north of the border, most recently playing for Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League. Throughout the 2024 season, Polisi played 1,912 minutes over 22 appearances for the Winnipeg, Manitoba club. His only goal in the season came in a 3-1 defeat against Atlético Ottawa.
Polisi joined Valour FC in 2023 from Canadian Premier League rival HFX Wanderers FC, where he spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Polisi would total 2,057 minutes played for the Halifax, Nova Scotia club over 32 matches, in which he started in 22.
Before joining HFX Wanderers FC, Polisi spent four college seasons at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia. Simon Fraser is currently the only Canadian university affiliated with the NCAA. He was named an NCAA Division II All-American in 2017. Polisi totaled six goals, seven assists, and 4,329 minutes in 51 appearances for the Red Leafs.
Polisi would also spend his summers with the former USL PDL (now USL League 2) club TSS FC Rovers, where he played from 2017 to the 2019 season. Polisi would total 22 appearances for Rovers in the three seasons of play.
Polisi's youth career started with Coquitlam Metro-Ford SC before he was picked up by the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy in 2011. There, he spent five seasons and captained teams at various age levels.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 28, 2025
- Format and 96-Team Field Finalized for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Miami FC
- Phoenix Rising to Enter 2025 U.S. Open Cup in Third Round - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies to Enter 2025 U.S. Open Cup in Third Round - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Republic FC to Enter 2025 U.S. Open Cup with Home Match in Third Round - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC to Compete in 2025 U.S. Open Cup - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Joins 96-Team Field for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Tulsa
- 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule Released - Rhode Island FC
- Switchbacks FC to Host Third Round of Lamar Hunt US Open Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Format and 96-Team Field Finalized for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, El Paso Locomotive FC to Enter in First Round - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup 2025 Format, 96-Team Field Finalized - Indy Eleven
- LouCity Earns Host Status to Kick off 2025 U.S. Open Cup Play - Louisville City FC
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Canadian Midfielder Marcello Polisi to Two-Year Deal - Detroit City FC
- Rowdies Welcome Steve Coleman to Technical Staff - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Signs Forward Noah Fuson to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Canadian Midfielder Marcello Polisi to Two-Year Deal
- Defender Michael Bryant Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
- Detroit City FC Signs Defender Morey Doner from Monterey Bay FC
- Detroit City FC Signs Defender Shane Wiedt
- Detroit City FC Stalwart Maxi Rodriguez Departs, Joins Rhode Island FC