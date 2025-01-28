Rowdies Welcome Steve Coleman to Technical Staff

January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of Assistant Coach Steve Coleman to the club's technical staff for the 2025 USL Championship season.

Coleman offers valuable experience at both the club and international levels. He arrives in Tampa Bay following one season as part of fellow USL Championship club Loudoun United FC's technical staff. Before moving stateside, Coleman served various roles with New Zealand Football for over a decade, including assistant coach and analyst for New Zealand's U-17 and U-23 National Teams. His contributions helped New Zealand qualify for last year's Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

In addition to his work for New Zealand Football, Coleman was also Academy Director for Australian A-League club Wellington Phoenix FC.

"The kind of coaching experience Steve has will be very valuable to us," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "He's coached in New Zealand, he's coached in America in our league as well. The feedback from all the people I've spoken to about Steve has been overwhelmingly positive. He's already been in town getting to know the players over the last few weeks. I've spoken many times about wanting to develop players and I think Steve will add to that very well. His background is in teaching. You need that skill set. Coaching players these days is about teaching players and helping them progress. Steve will do that for us."

Coleman's addition rounds out Tampa Bay's technical staff for Head Coach Robbie Neilson's second season at the helm. Longtime Assistant and Goalkeeper Coach Stuart Dobson is set to return for his 11th season in Tampa Bay. First Team Analyst Alejandro Fernandez and Performance Coach Carlos Wheeler will also return for their second seasons with the Rowdies.

Rowdies Assistant Coach Nicky Law has departed the club to pursue a new coaching opportunity.

The Rowdies are set to kick off the new season on March 8 when they travel to face Las Vegas Lights FC. Tampa Bay will remain on the road through the first month of the season before their long-awaited return home to Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, April 12 to face Loudoun United.

