LouCity Earns Host Status to Kick off 2025 U.S. Open Cup Play
January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
Louisville City FC will start its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run at Lynn Family Stadium under rules of the competition announced by U.S. Soccer.
By virtue of last year's regular season USL Championship title, LouCity earned a top-four Open Cup seed among clubs joining the national championship tournament in the Third Round. That predetermines the boys in purple will host a game on either Tuesday, April 15, or Wednesday, April 16, against a team advancing from the Second Round.
The seeding structure was made to ensure operational and financial certainty, while opponents will still be determined by random draw, according to U.S. Soccer.
The Open Cup's 16 Major League Soccer participants enter for the Round of 32 played from May 6-7. From there, the tournament continues to whittle down to an October 1 final.
America's oldest ongoing national soccer competition, the Open Cup has crowned a champion annually since 1914 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its lore stems from the ability of amateur and lower-division clubs to face off with - and potentially upset - higher-division counterparts.
The 2025 Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions League. The runner-up will earn $100,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will claim a $25,000 cash prize.
2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule
First Round: March 18-20
Second Round: April 1-2
Third Round: April 15-16
Round of 32: May 6-7
Round of 16: May 20-21
Quarterfinals: July 8-9
Semifinal: September 16-17
Final: October 1
2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Field
Major League Soccer
(All 16 teams enter in the Round of 32)
Teams marked with ^ seeded as hosts in Round of 32.
Austin FC ^
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC ^
D.C. United ^
FC Dallas ^
Houston Dynamo FC
Minnesota United
Nashville SC ^
New England Revolution
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls
Orlando City
Philadelphia Union ^
Portland Timbers
San Jose Earthquakes ^
St. Louis CITY SC ^
USL Championship
(8* teams enter in the First Round and 16** enter in the Third Round)
Teams marked with + seeded to host in Third Round
Birmingham Legion FC*
Charleston Battery** +
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (2024 USLC Champion)** +
Detroit City FC** +
El Paso Locomotive*
FC Tulsa*
Hartford Athletic*
Indy Eleven** +
Las Vegas Lights FC** +
Lexington SC*
Loudoun United FC*
Louisville City FC** +
Miami FC*
Monterey Bay FC*
New Mexico United** +
North Carolina FC**
Oakland Roots SC**
Orange County Soccer Club**
Phoenix Rising FC**
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC**
Rhode Island FC**
Sacramento Republic FC** +
San Antonio FC**
Tampa Bay Rowdies**
USL League One
(Enter in the First Round)
AV Alta FC
Charlotte Independence
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
FC Naples
Forward Madison FC
Greenville Triumph SC
One Knoxville SC
Portland Hearts of Pine
Richmond Kickers
South Georgia Tormenta FC
Spokane Velocity FC
Texoma FC
Union Omaha
Westchester SC
MLS NEXT Pro
(Enter in the First Round)
Carolina Core FC
Chattanooga FC
Columbus Crew 2
FC Cincinnati 2
LAFC 2
Inter Miami CF II
Real Monarchs
Sporting KC 2
Tacoma Defiance
Ventura County FC
Amateur/Open Division Teams
(All teams enter in the First Round)
NY Pancyprian Freedoms (EPSL / 2024 USASA National Amateur Cup Winner)
Soda City FC (South Carolina / UPSL Spring Champion)
Open Division Qualifying Round Winners
14 teams - winners from the four Open Cup Qualifying Rounds / Fall 2024
CD Faialense (Bay State Soccer League / Mass. / USASA)
FORO SC (Texas / UPSL)
Harbor City FC (Florida / UPSL)
Harpos FC (Colorado Premier League / Colo. / USSSA)
International San Francisco (San Francisco Soccer Football League / Calif. / USASA)
Laguna United FC (California / UPSL)
Miami United FC (Florida / UPSL)
Tulsa Athletic (Oklahoma / UPSL)
West Chester United SC (USL of Penn. / Pa. / USASA)
Virginia Dream (Virginia Super Soccer League / Va. / USASA)
Southern Indiana FC (Indiana / UPSL)
NY Renegades (New York / UPSL)
New Jersey Alliance (New Jersey / UPSL)
Washington Athletic Club (Seattle Recreational Adult Team Soccer / Washington / USASA)
National Premier Soccer League (NPSL)
Appalachian FC (North Carolina)
Duluth FC (Minnesota)
El Farolito (California)
FC Arizona (Arizona)
FC Motown (New Jersey)
Naples United FC (Florida)
New York Shockers (New York)
USL League Two
Asheville City SC (North Carolina)
Ballard FC (Washington)
Corpus Christi FC (Texas)
Des Moines Menace (Iowa)
Flatiron FC (Colorado)
Little Rock Rangers (Arkansas)
Long Island Rough Riders (New York)
Sarasota Paradise (Florida)
Ventura County Fusion (California)
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 28, 2025
- Format and 96-Team Field Finalized for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Miami FC
- Phoenix Rising to Enter 2025 U.S. Open Cup in Third Round - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies to Enter 2025 U.S. Open Cup in Third Round - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Republic FC to Enter 2025 U.S. Open Cup with Home Match in Third Round - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC to Compete in 2025 U.S. Open Cup - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Joins 96-Team Field for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Tulsa
- 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule Released - Rhode Island FC
- Switchbacks FC to Host Third Round of Lamar Hunt US Open Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Format and 96-Team Field Finalized for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, El Paso Locomotive FC to Enter in First Round - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup 2025 Format, 96-Team Field Finalized - Indy Eleven
- LouCity Earns Host Status to Kick off 2025 U.S. Open Cup Play - Louisville City FC
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Canadian Midfielder Marcello Polisi to Two-Year Deal - Detroit City FC
- Rowdies Welcome Steve Coleman to Technical Staff - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Signs Forward Noah Fuson to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- LouCity Earns Host Status to Kick off 2025 U.S. Open Cup Play
- Kickoff Times Announced for LouCity's 2025 Season
- LouCity Completes Record Transfer with LA Galaxy for Elijah Wynder
- LouCity Signs Former Memphis Standout Duncan to Bolster Midfield
- LouCity Brings Lambert in on Loan from MLS' Real Salt Lake