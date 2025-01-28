LouCity Earns Host Status to Kick off 2025 U.S. Open Cup Play

January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC will start its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run at Lynn Family Stadium under rules of the competition announced by U.S. Soccer.

By virtue of last year's regular season USL Championship title, LouCity earned a top-four Open Cup seed among clubs joining the national championship tournament in the Third Round. That predetermines the boys in purple will host a game on either Tuesday, April 15, or Wednesday, April 16, against a team advancing from the Second Round.

The seeding structure was made to ensure operational and financial certainty, while opponents will still be determined by random draw, according to U.S. Soccer.

The Open Cup's 16 Major League Soccer participants enter for the Round of 32 played from May 6-7. From there, the tournament continues to whittle down to an October 1 final.

America's oldest ongoing national soccer competition, the Open Cup has crowned a champion annually since 1914 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its lore stems from the ability of amateur and lower-division clubs to face off with - and potentially upset - higher-division counterparts.

The 2025 Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions League. The runner-up will earn $100,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will claim a $25,000 cash prize.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round: March 18-20

Second Round: April 1-2

Third Round: April 15-16

Round of 32: May 6-7

Round of 16: May 20-21

Quarterfinals: July 8-9

Semifinal: September 16-17

Final: October 1

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Field

Major League Soccer

(All 16 teams enter in the Round of 32)

Teams marked with ^ seeded as hosts in Round of 32.

Austin FC ^

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC ^

D.C. United ^

FC Dallas ^

Houston Dynamo FC

Minnesota United

Nashville SC ^

New England Revolution

New York City FC

New York Red Bulls

Orlando City

Philadelphia Union ^

Portland Timbers

San Jose Earthquakes ^

St. Louis CITY SC ^

USL Championship

(8* teams enter in the First Round and 16** enter in the Third Round)

Teams marked with + seeded to host in Third Round

Birmingham Legion FC*

Charleston Battery** +

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (2024 USLC Champion)** +

Detroit City FC** +

El Paso Locomotive*

FC Tulsa*

Hartford Athletic*

Indy Eleven** +

Las Vegas Lights FC** +

Lexington SC*

Loudoun United FC*

Louisville City FC** +

Miami FC*

Monterey Bay FC*

New Mexico United** +

North Carolina FC**

Oakland Roots SC**

Orange County Soccer Club**

Phoenix Rising FC**

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC**

Rhode Island FC**

Sacramento Republic FC** +

San Antonio FC**

Tampa Bay Rowdies**

USL League One

(Enter in the First Round)

AV Alta FC

Charlotte Independence

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

FC Naples

Forward Madison FC

Greenville Triumph SC

One Knoxville SC

Portland Hearts of Pine

Richmond Kickers

South Georgia Tormenta FC

Spokane Velocity FC

Texoma FC

Union Omaha

Westchester SC

MLS NEXT Pro

(Enter in the First Round)

Carolina Core FC

Chattanooga FC

Columbus Crew 2

FC Cincinnati 2

LAFC 2

Inter Miami CF II

Real Monarchs

Sporting KC 2

Tacoma Defiance

Ventura County FC

Amateur/Open Division Teams

(All teams enter in the First Round)

NY Pancyprian Freedoms (EPSL / 2024 USASA National Amateur Cup Winner)

Soda City FC (South Carolina / UPSL Spring Champion)

Open Division Qualifying Round Winners

14 teams - winners from the four Open Cup Qualifying Rounds / Fall 2024

CD Faialense (Bay State Soccer League / Mass. / USASA)

FORO SC (Texas / UPSL)

Harbor City FC (Florida / UPSL)

Harpos FC (Colorado Premier League / Colo. / USSSA)

International San Francisco (San Francisco Soccer Football League / Calif. / USASA)

Laguna United FC (California / UPSL)

Miami United FC (Florida / UPSL)

Tulsa Athletic (Oklahoma / UPSL)

West Chester United SC (USL of Penn. / Pa. / USASA)

Virginia Dream (Virginia Super Soccer League / Va. / USASA)

Southern Indiana FC (Indiana / UPSL)

NY Renegades (New York / UPSL)

New Jersey Alliance (New Jersey / UPSL)

Washington Athletic Club (Seattle Recreational Adult Team Soccer / Washington / USASA)

National Premier Soccer League (NPSL)

Appalachian FC (North Carolina)

Duluth FC (Minnesota)

El Farolito (California)

FC Arizona (Arizona)

FC Motown (New Jersey)

Naples United FC (Florida)

New York Shockers (New York)

USL League Two

Asheville City SC (North Carolina)

Ballard FC (Washington)

Corpus Christi FC (Texas)

Des Moines Menace (Iowa)

Flatiron FC (Colorado)

Little Rock Rangers (Arkansas)

Long Island Rough Riders (New York)

Sarasota Paradise (Florida)

Ventura County Fusion (California)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.