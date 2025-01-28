2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule Released

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, U.S. Soccer released the schedule for the 110th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The historic tournament, which will host a 96-team field of amateur and professional competition, will kick off with the First Round from March 18-20, and conclude with the Final on Oct. 1. Rhode Island FC will join all 24 USL Championship teams participating in the tournament, and will enter the competition in the Third Round from April 15-16.

The U.S. Open Cup is the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition. It is the oldest active professional soccer tournament in the country and the third-longest continuously run national cup competition in the world. Conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with the U.S. Soccer Federation, the tournament has crowned a champion every year since 1914, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. The first-ever Final of the tournament took place at Coats Field in Pawtucket, Rhode Island in 1914.

Rhode Island FC will join all 24 USL Championship clubs among a field of 64 professional teams, including 14 from USL League One, 10 from MLS Next Pro, and 16 from Major League Soccer. Additionally, 32 amateur teams will take part in the tournament, including nine from USL League Two.

For the second consecutive year, the First Round will feature matchups exclusively between amateur and professional sides. 64 teams kick off the competition from March 18-20, including the eight USL Championship teams that did not make the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs. The 32 winners will then pair up against each other in the Second Round from April 1-2.

The Third Round will see the remaining 16 USL Championship clubs enter the tournament, including Rhode Island FC. Each USL Championship team entering the tournament at this stage will be randomly paired against one of the 16 winners from Round Two. The top four seeds in each USL Championship conference in 2024 were automatically awarded hosting rights.

The winners of each Third Round matchup will advance to play one of the 16 competing teams from Major League Soccer, who enter in the Round of 32 from May 6-7. Similar to the previous rounds, opponents will be determined via a random draw. From this stage, the 32 teams compete in a single-elimination bracket culminating with the Final on Oct. 1.

Last season, Rhode Island's inaugural U.S. Open Cup match ended in a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout loss to USL League One side Charlotte Independence in the Third Round, following a thrilling 4-4 draw after extra time. RIFC will enter this year's competition in search of its first U.S. Open Cup win in club history.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

Round Dates First Round March 18-20 Second Round April 1-2 Third Round April 15-16 Round of 32 May 6-7 Round of 16 May 20-21 Quarterfinals July 8-9 Semifinal Sept. 16-17 Final Oct. 1

USL Championship Clubs (2024 playoff clubs to enter in Third Round):

Entering in First Round (March 18-20) Entering in Third Round (April 15-16) Birmingham Legion FC Charleston Battery Oakland Roots SC Detroit City FC Colorado Springs Orange County SC El Paso Locomotive FC Detroit City FC Phoenix Rising FC Hartford Athletic Indy Eleven Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Lexington SC Las Vegas Lights FC Rhode Island FC Loudoun United FC Louisville City FC Sacramento Republic FC Miami FC New Mexico United San Antonio FC Monterey Bay F.C. North Carolina FC Tampa Bay Rowdies

USL League One Clubs:

Entering in First Round (March 18-20) AV Alta FC Portland Hearts of Pine Charlotte Independence Richmond Kickers Chattanooga Red Wolves SC South Georgia Tormenta FC FC Naples Spokane Velocity FC Forward Madison FC Texoma FC Greenville Triumph SC Union Omaha One Knoxville SC Westchester FC

USL League Two Clubs (Nine clubs participating, based on 2024 league competition):

Entering in First Round (March 18-20) Asheville City SC (North Carolina) Little Rock Rangers (Arkansas) Ballard FC (Washington) Long Island Rough Riders (New York) Corpus Christi FC (Texas) Sarasota Paradise (Florida) Des Moines Menace (Iowa) Ventura County Fusion (California) Flatiron FC (Colorado)

