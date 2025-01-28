Rhode Island FC Signs Forward Noah Fuson to Multi-Year Contract Extension

January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has re-signed forward Noah Fuson to a multi-year contract extension, pending league and federation approval. The 25-year-old Los Angeles, Calif. native returns to RIFC for a second year after taking home the USL Championship's Golden Playmaker Award with a league-leading 11 assists in 2024.

"We couldn't be happier to keep Noah in the Ocean State for years to come," said RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "From his relentless work ethic to the positivity he adds to the locker room and in the community, Noah is an example player that embodies what our club stands for."

Fuson had a career year during his fourth professional season in 2024, dishing out a career-high 11 assists and adding a team third-best nine goals in 37 appearances. His 18 total goal contributions led RIFC during a historic inaugural season, including a red-hot stretch of nine goal involvements in the final six games of the season. His 11 assists led the USL Championship, earning him the league's Golden Playmaker Award following the conclusion of the regular season.

"I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity and so happy to be staying in Rhode Island," said Fuson. "I can't wait to build on our historic inaugural season and bring home more hardware in 2025. It is an honor to be part of this club and to be able to give back to the Rhode Island community."

RIFC has 20 players under contract for the 2025 season, the second under Smith's leadership.

2025 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jackson Lee, Koke Vegas

DEFENDERS (5): Hugo Bacharach, Frank Nodarse, Dani Rovira, Grant Stoneman, Karifa Yao

MIDFIELDERS (10): Isaac Angking, Joe Brito, Zachary Herivaux, Clay Holstad, Jojea Kwizera, Taimu Okiyoshi, Maxi Rodriguez, Amos Shapiro-Thompson, Kevin Vang, Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): Albert Dikwa, Noah Fuson, JJ Williams

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

