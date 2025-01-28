FC Tulsa Joins 96-Team Field for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

January 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa will begin its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign in the First Round this March, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced today.

Now in its ninth year of participation, FC Tulsa enters the historic national club championship following a strong 2024 run that saw it reach the Round of 16 against MLS side Sporting Kansas City. The journey included a 2-1 Third Round win over Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC and a 1-0 Round of 32 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup features 96 teams, 64 professional clubs, and 32 amateur teams from the Open Division. FC Tulsa will compete as one of eight USL Championship clubs in the First Round between March 18-20, where it will face an opponent from the Open Division. All 32 games of the First Round will be played exclusively between amateur teams from the Open Division and professional sides, with matchups, host sites and times being announced at a later date.

The Championship's eight First-Round selections join 14 USL League One and 10 MLS NEXT Pro clubs opening in mid-March. This year's Open Division includes nine USL League Two clubs while sending invites to United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA), United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) and National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) teams.

The competition's structure will introduce the remaining 16 USL Championship and 16 Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs in the Third Round, which will be played April 15-16. Action will culminate in the final on October 1.

More details on FC Tulsa's path in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, including match times and the full bracket, will be announced at a later date. For the full announcement on the 110th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - please refer to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round:

March 18-20

Second Round:

April 1-2

Third Round:

April 15-16

Round of 32:

May 6-7

Round of 16:

May 20-21

Quarterfinals:

July 8-9

Semifinal:

Sept. 16-17

Final:

Oct. 1

About the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions League and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will earn $100,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $25,000 cash prize.

Los Angeles Football Club of MLS is defending Champion. The 109th edition of the tournament concluded on September 25, 2024 with LAFC beating four-time Champions Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to become Open Cup Champions for the first time.

usopencup.com is the official website of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Fans can also follow the competition on X/Twitter and Instagram, @OpenCup, and Facebook, @OfficialOpenCup.

