Switchbacks FC Secured a 1-0 Win Against Oakland Roots SC

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks secured another win against Oakland Roots SC ending with the final score of 1-0.

The Switchbacks started strong, with #4 Delentz Pierre making his debut for the Switchbacks and immediately making an impact. In the 2' #10 Zach Zandi found the opportunity to pick up the ball and passed it up the field. Pierre made the touch from beyond 25 yards to score in the left top corner of the net. Pierre's goal marks the fastest goal for the Switchbacks this season in the USL Championship.

In the first half, the Switchbacks had 81.5% passing accuracy with 173 total passes, enabling them to stay strong and keeping Oakland from finding the back of the net going into half-time. A second-half notable moment in the 73' saw #1 Christian Herrera with a finger-tip save over the top left side of the net off a free kick. Herrera's save solidified the score and helped him receive his fourth clean sheet of the season.

With six minutes of stoppage time, the Switchbacks were able to keep Oakland from scoring with the final score of 1-0 Colorado Springs.

The Switchbacks will be on the road for next week's game as they play on June 8th against Memphis 901 FC. Mark your calendars for June 15th as the Switchbacks play at Weidner Field for a Father's Day Celebration as they take on Orange County SC! For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes:

James Chambers

Overall thoughts:

"It wasn't a great performance for us, off a bye week is difficult, and Oakland, I think they were by far the superior team tonight, but we won the game. So I think we've shown huge growth to win that game tonight, not performing at the level we need to perform at. (Herrera mentioned it as a character win). I think it was different from the Rhode Island win, we gave up a lot of the ball and we don't really want to do that in the building, and Oakland honestly I thought were really good. First half they caused us a lot of problems, we solved them more at halftime, and then I think second half they had a couple of opportunities, more balls in the box, versus penetrating and cutting us open, which they did in the first half - so to come out in the second half and do that, yeah I'm really happy for them."

On the Delentz Pierre goal:

"I saw him hit one yesterday in training and he wouldn't shut up about it, so that's why he fancied himself there. But look he played there earlier in the year and he's been injured, he's been patiently waiting, chomping at the bit, banging the door down for his opportunity. Tonight he comes in and he plays both positions, center-back and left-back and then scores the goal and had a good performance all around, so he can be pleased with his contributions to the team tonight, but there was a lot. Obviously, Pierre comes in early in the first half and has an excellent contribution too. There were a lot of guys that stood up tonight which I am really, really happy with. Obviously the group has been getting wins but the guys have been coming in and making huge impacts."

On different players being able to step up with some gone (Henriquez and Lacroix):

"It's important. If the team is getting wins and the team is performing, those players are going to continue to play, but when someone slips up or is unable to perform and the game isn't going his way, the next guy has to be ready to go. Tonight we had people ready to go, standing on the sideline chomping at the bit, that's what we need. We need a group, a 20-24 man roster that wants to play, and also when the opportunity arises you really take it with two hands. The boys did that tonight."

Delentz Pierre

On his first goal as a Switchbacks:

"I give it all to my teammates. The training throughout the year, the coaches always said to stay ready for the opportunity, and when you get the opportunity take it, and I did my best to take it today."

On his vision throughout scoring:

"I found myself high up on the field. Coach Chambers usually says it's a nosebleed for me, but I took my shot and it went in. I just closed my eyes and hit it as hard as I could."

Chris Herrera

On getting a clean sheet:

"This wasn't our best game quality wise, but I think it was a big character win. We grinded, we bent, but we didn't break. We took a lot of pressure, and handled it with a lot of calmness. I'm happy to make some saves. I'm happy we are a team that can take pressure and not break. That's a sign of a good team. So I think we are growing a lot game by game."

On the mentality of the goal in the first two minutes:

"I'm so happy about that goal for Delentz [Pierre]. That guy has been working so hard to get a chance and for him to get it and grab it to help the team. He not only scored a goal, but his big time plays defensively, I am just so happy for him. He deserves everything he is going to get."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (2) OAK: Paul Blanchette (2)

Goals: COS: Pierre (A: Zandi) (2')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Damus (27') OAK: Margvelashvilli (42'), Diaz (57')

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.