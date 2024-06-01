Monterey Bay Welcomes Western Conference Leaders New Mexico United to Cardinale Stadium

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (4-5-4, 16 points) remains at home for a 4:00 p.m. PT matinee match this Sunday, June 2 against New Mexico United (7-2-1, 22 points) on Paws at the Pitch Night at Cardinale Stadium in Week 13 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, presented by Taylor Farms. Sunday's match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV or listen live on SiriusXM FC Channel 157.

After three consecutive Eastern Conference matchups, Monterey Bay is now set to face two Western Conference sides in New Mexico United and Sacramento Republic FC - both of which happen to be the only two teams above the Crisp-and-Kelp in the Western Conference table as things stand. MBFC secured a shutout in its previous match against the defending Eastern Conference champions Charleston Battery, earning a point on the back of a season-high, six-save night from goalkeeper Antony Siaha. Monterey Bay boasts a solid 3-1-3 record at home in all competitions this season and with another home fixture quickly approaching this Sunday, the maritime side will aim to continue that home record with its first win in league play since April 20 in Memphis.

New Mexico United is in the midst of a three-match winning streak, all 2-1 results against fellow Western Conference opponents. Though currently sitting atop the table in the West with an impressive 22 points through 10 matches, New Mexico perplexingly has an even goal difference. With Sacramento Republic FC on their heels, New Mexico will want to take as many points as they can get from their trip to Seaside. The Albuquerque side owns the all-time head-to-head with a 1-2-1 record over Monterey Bay, though both wins in the series for United have come at Isotopes Park in New Mexico. In the two occasions that the matchup has made its way to Seaside, Monterey Bay has come away with four out of a possible six points.

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. New Mexico United

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024; 4:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 60 degrees

The Adobe PDF version of the 2024 Match Guide in advance of Sunday's contest between Monterey Bay F.C. and New Mexico United can be found here . Media members looking to receive the document as an attachment or have further questions are asked to please contact Steven Vargo in MBFC Communications via email at steven@montereybayfc.com.

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (4-5-4, 16 pts, 3rd West); New Mexico United (7-2-1, 22 pts, 1st West)

