FC Tulsa Drops Points at Loudoun United FC, 3-0
June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
Leesburg, Virginia - FC Tulsa's fresh start for the month of June didn't go as planned. The club returns to Tulsa after a 3-0 loss against Loudoun United FC.
Loudoun United FC opened up the scoring opportunities early in the first half scoring just 8 minutes into the match.
FC Tulsa opened the match with many chances in the attacking third. The referees set the precedent early in the match and raised 5 yellow cards throughout the match.
As the first half was nearing the end, Loudoun United had a last second goal in the 45th minute from Forward Zach Ryan. Scoring for the third and final time, nearly 10 minutes into the second half, Defender Robby Dambrot knocked one in from just outside the 18 yard box.
Even with 13 corner kicks from the FC Tulsa side compared to none on the home side, FC Tulsa couldn't capitalize on those corner opportunities.
Last minute effort from Forward Diogo Pacheco with his left foot in the 83rd minute was saved by the Loudoun goalkeeper. A second last minute effort from Forward Phillip Goodrum from outside the 18 yard box tipped over the goal by the goalkeeper as well.
GOALS:
8' LDN - Florian Valot (A: K. Tingey)
45' LDN - Zach Ryan
53' LDN - Robby Dambrot (A: F. Valot)
CARDS:
20' TUL - Yellow Card - Patrick Seagirst
34' LDN - Yellow Card - Drew Skundrich
38' TUL - Yellow Card - Owen Damm
45+2' TUL - Yellow Card - Bradley Bourgeois
70' TUL - Yellow Card - Boubacar Diallo
LINEUPS:
TUL: Michael Creek, Camilo Ponce, Boubacar Diallo, Blaine Ferri, Phillip Goodrum, Milo Yosef, Rashid Tetteh, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Sebastian Sanchez
(Subs Used: Alex Dalou, Diogo Pacheco, Aaron Kacinari, Stefan Stojanovic, Santiago Sanchez)
LDN: Hugo Fauroux, Jacob Erlandson, Robby Dambrot, Keegan Hughes, Kwame Awuah, Keegan Tingey, Riley Bidois, Florian Valot, Drew Skundrich, Zach Ryan
(Subs Used: Yanis Leerman, Abdellatif Aboukoura, Gavin Turner, Issac Espinal, Justin Melly)
