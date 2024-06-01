Match Notes (6.1.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks
June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks
Competition: USL Championship
Date: June 1, 2024
Kick off time: 6:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy
Venue: Weider Field
Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Where to Watch: ESPN+, KTVU Plus
Match Preview:
Memo Diaz became the first Oakland Roots player to reach 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team All-Time with 22 goals.
Memo Diaz leads the team All-Time with 11 assists.
Colorado beat Oakland in the East Bay a little over a month ago 2-0.
Last Meeting:
April 27, 2024
OAK 0, COS 2
Last Three Games:
MAY 24, 2024
OAK 1, TUL 0
May 18, 2024
OAK 2, OC 1
May 11, 2024
NM 2, OAK 1
Last Starting XI vs FC Tulsa: 4-3-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Justin Rasmussen
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Memo Diaz
M - Camden Riley
M - Napo Matsoso
M - Jeciel Cedeño
F - Baboucarr Njie
F - Trayvone Reid
F - Miche-Naider Chéry
Injuries
Out - Naill Logue - Right Foot
Out - Daniel Gomez - Concussion
Discipline
None
