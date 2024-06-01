Match Notes (6.1.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Competition: USL Championship

Date: June 1, 2024

Kick off time: 6:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy

Venue: Weider Field

Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Where to Watch: ESPN+, KTVU Plus

Match Preview:

Memo Diaz became the first Oakland Roots player to reach 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team All-Time with 22 goals.

Memo Diaz leads the team All-Time with 11 assists.

Colorado beat Oakland in the East Bay a little over a month ago 2-0.

Last Meeting:

April 27, 2024

OAK 0, COS 2

Last Three Games:

MAY 24, 2024

OAK 1, TUL 0

May 18, 2024

OAK 2, OC 1

May 11, 2024

NM 2, OAK 1

Last Starting XI vs FC Tulsa: 4-3-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Justin Rasmussen

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Memo Diaz

M - Camden Riley

M - Napo Matsoso

M - Jeciel Cedeño

F - Baboucarr Njie

F - Trayvone Reid

F - Miche-Naider Chéry

Injuries

Out - Naill Logue - Right Foot

Out - Daniel Gomez - Concussion

Discipline

None

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.