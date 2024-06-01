Oakland Conceded Early, Fall in Colorado 1-0

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Maalique Foster versus Oakland Roots SC's Justin Rasmussen

(Oakland Roots, Credit: Oakland Roots SC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Maalique Foster versus Oakland Roots SC's Justin Rasmussen(Oakland Roots, Credit: Oakland Roots SC)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks got on the board first against Oakland Roots when Delentz Pierre struck perfectly for the home side as they stormed out to the early 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute of the game.

Less than ten minutes later, Oakland was awarded a penalty kick, but the assistant referee overturned the call, taking away the penalty for the Roots.

Oakland pressed on the front foot after the unlucky call for the majority of the first half. The best chance of the half for the Roots came on a curling effort from Trayvone Reid, but his 42nd minute shot came off the crossbar.

Despite Oakland's best efforts, it was Colorado Springs who held onto the 1-0 advantage going into the halftime break.

Oakland Roots made multiple second half substitutions including Baboucarr Njie who took a free kick in the 73rd minute threatening the goal of Colorado but the score remained 1-0 as Oakland continued to threaten.

Neither team threatened the goal dangerously for most of the second half, as the Switchbacks held on for the 1-0 victory following the early goal.

Oakland Roots will now return home to Pioneer Stadium for a big double header with Oakland Soul next Saturday, June 8th. Roots take on Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7 PM following Soul who play at 4 PM against Academica SC.

Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

USL Championship | June 1, 2024

Venue: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Kickoff: 6:00 PM PT

Weather: 74 F, partly cloudy

SCORELINE:

COS: 1

OAK: 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

COS: Delentz Pierre 2'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

COS: Ronaldo Damus (yellow card) 27'

OAK: Gagi Margvelashvili (yellow card) 42'

OAK: Memo Diaz (yellow card) 57'

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Paul Blanchette, Justin Rasmussen, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Bryan Tamacas (Memo Diaz), Irakoze Donasiyano, Camden Riley, Trayvone Reid (Baboucarr Njie), Lindo Mfeka (Napo Matsoso), Jeciel Cedeño, Miche-Naider Chéry (Johnny Rodriguez)

Unused subs: Kieran Bracken Serra, Thomas Camier, Timothy Syrel

Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corner Kicks: 8 | Fouls: 12 | Offside: 2 |

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS LINEUP: Christian Herrera, Delentz Pierre, Matt Real (Wahab Ackwei), Matt Mahoney, Koa Santos, Yosuke Hanya (Jonas Fjeldberg), Mallique Foster (Quenzi Huerman), Zach Zandi (Marco Rios), Aidan Rocha, Ronaldo Damus, Juan Tejada

Unused subs: Luis Zamudio, Tyreek Magee, Dillion Clarke, Carlos Estrada

Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corner Kicks: 3 | Fouls: 10 | Offside: 0 |

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.