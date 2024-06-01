Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - A furious comeback attempt fell short, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds dropped their second straight contest by falling 2-1 against Indy Eleven tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Josh O'Brien scored in the first half, and Sebastián Guenzatti scored a minute after halftime to give Indy (7-4-2) a two-goal lead. Danny Griffin scored just before the hour mark to give the Hounds (3-5-4) life, but a second goal was not in the cards.

Late in the match, 17-year-old Pablo Linzoain made his First Team debut for the Hounds, becoming just the third player to appear for the team on an amateur USL Academy contract. He is the second-youngest Hounds player ever at 17 years, 6 months, 29 days, behind only Wyatt Borso, who was 57 days younger on his debut in 2021.

First half

The Hounds were on the attack for much of the match, posting season highs with 25 shots and nine shots on goal. The first great chance of the match came in the 10th minute, when Griffin made space for himself to shoot from 10 yards in a crowded box. Kazaiah Sterling got a foot in to redirect the shot, which appeared headed toward an Indy defender, but the deflection struck the underside of the crossbar and stayed out.

Indy took the lead in the 23rd minute from a corner kick, as Aedan Stanley's low ball in was met at the near post by O'Brien's head and turned into the goal on Indy's first shot on target of the night.

Second half

The deficit doubled just 54 seconds into the half when Augustine Williams corralled a long pass down the left flank and set up Guenzatti with a pass cut back to the top of the box.

Now in a two-goal hole, the Hounds picked up the pressure more, holding 74.2 percent of possession after the break. But they were remarkably held off the board during a flurry in the Indy box, where a ball served toward goal was first headed by Illal Osumanu, whose attempt was blocked. Edward Kizza and Sterling both had shots inside the six-yard box, but both were cleared off the line by Indy defenders.

Griffin finally broke through in the 56th minute by receiving a pass from Blackstock, turning onto his left foot and firing a bouncing shot into the bottom left corner of the net. It was the captain's third goal of the season, tying him for the team lead.

Chances continued to come, with Sean Suber's half-volley at the hour mark forcing a leaping save, one of five by Indy goalkeeper Hunter Sulte. Kenardo Forbes set up Emmanuel Johnson for a volley attempt just in front of the penalty spot in the 77th minute, but Johnson was unable to put the ball on frame with his first touch after entering the match.

Linzoain was the last attacking player thrown into the game, joining strikers Johnson and Babacar Diene, but the Hounds only scored the one goal despite playing to a 3.08 expected goals (xG) mark, according to Opta stats.

Modelo Man of the Match

Danny Griffin punctuated his usual high work rate with a goal, and the captain again was all over the park, but it was as an attacker he was most noticeable. He took a career-high six shots, was credited with three chances created and was tied for the team high with seven touches in the Indy box.

What's next?

The schedule doesn't get easier for the Hounds, who travel to face one of the Eastern Conference front runners, the Charleston Battery (8-1-4). That match is a 7:30 p.m. start Saturday, June 8, in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.