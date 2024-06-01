Midseason Roster Updates
June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
The Miami Football Club announced today updates of the 2024 Team Roster ahead of tonight's home match against Louisville City FC.
Michael Lawrence, who was first signed on a one-month deal, has signed an extended contract with Miami FC for the rest of the 2024 USL Championship season.
Miami FC has also picked up Mujeeb Murana from Birmingham Legion FC. Murana was signed by Birmingham for the 2024 season following his two-season campaign with MLS Next Pro team Houston Dynamo. The Nigerian right-back also played Division I Soccer at Saint Louis University.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024
- Switchbacks FC Secured a 1-0 Win Against Oakland Roots SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 3-1 to Birmingham Legion FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Conceded Early, Fall in Colorado 1-0 - Oakland Roots
- Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hounds' Second-Half Rally Falls Short vs. Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Battle to 1-1 Draw in First Derby Match - Rhode Island FC
- Miami FC Sunk by Late Penalty Despite Strong Performance in 1-2 Loss to Louisville - Miami FC
- Hartford Tie Rhode Island 1-1 in First Draw of the Season - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Drops Points at Loudoun United FC, 3-0 - FC Tulsa
- Guenzatti Scores 73rd Career Goal, Stanley Registers League-Leading Seventh Assist as Indy's Unbeaten Streak Moves to Ten - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic Battle to 1-1 Draw in First Derby Match - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity Jumps into First Place with a Late Win at Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Midseason Roster Updates - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay Welcomes Western Conference Leaders New Mexico United to Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Notes (6.1.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Search for First Home Win Under Wilmer Cabrera against Birmingham Legion FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- D.C. United Recall Defender Matai Akinmboni from Loudoun United FC Loan - Loudoun United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Miami FC Stories
- Miami FC Sunk by Late Penalty Despite Strong Performance in 1-2 Loss to Louisville
- Midseason Roster Updates
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs Louisville City FC
- Miami FC Doomed by Second Half Mistakes in 0-4 Loss to North Carolina FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs North Carolina FC