Midseason Roster Updates

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







The Miami Football Club announced today updates of the 2024 Team Roster ahead of tonight's home match against Louisville City FC.

Michael Lawrence, who was first signed on a one-month deal, has signed an extended contract with Miami FC for the rest of the 2024 USL Championship season.

Miami FC has also picked up Mujeeb Murana from Birmingham Legion FC. Murana was signed by Birmingham for the 2024 season following his two-season campaign with MLS Next Pro team Houston Dynamo. The Nigerian right-back also played Division I Soccer at Saint Louis University.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.