Guenzatti Scores 73rd Career Goal, Stanley Registers League-Leading Seventh Assist as Indy's Unbeaten Streak Moves to Ten

June 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







PITTSBURGH - Indy Eleven went on the road to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Saturday and came away with a 2-1 victory to move to 7-4-2 on the season. The loss drops Pittsburgh to 3-5-4.

With the win, the Boys in Blue are now unbeaten in ten straight matches across all competitions, including a club-best six wins in USL Championship matches. The last loss for Indy came on April 13 against Charleston Battery, who sits just five points ahead of third-place Indy in the Eastern Conference standings.

Josh O'Brien opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, getting his first tally as a Boy in Blue. The assist was from USL Championship assist leader Aedan Stanley, giving him his seventh of the season and ninth across all competitions. Stanley's total not only leads the league, but also moves him up to a tie for fourth on Indy's all-time USLC regular season list. He joins teammates Cam Lindley (3rd, 8) and Younes Boudadi (4th, 7) on the list.

The lead was doubled by Sebastian Guenzatti in the 46th minute when he scored his third goal of the season off an assist from Augi Williams. The goal is the 73rd career USL Championship regular season goal for Guenzatti, placing him in sole possession of sixth on the all-time list. It is also his 14th in an Indy Eleven jersey, giving him the number three spot on Indy's list.

Pittsburgh got one back in the match from Danny Griffin in the 57th minute.

Hunter Sulte registered a season-high five saves in the match.

The Boys in Blue have scored in 13 straight USLC matches to open the 2024 season, bringing their total to 25 goals. The streak is the longest to open a USLC campaign and is the longest run overall within the same USLC season for the club, surpassing a 12-game streak in 2022.

Indy stays on the road to face Birmingham Legion FC Sunday, June 9. Kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with action streaming on ESPN+ and available on SIRIUSXM FC Channel 157. Indy returns home to host San Antonio FC on June 15. Single-game tickets are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. For more information on all ticket options click here. For questions, please email tickets@indyeleven.com or give us a call at 317.685.1100.

USL Championship Regular Season

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1:2 Indy Eleven

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ETâ¯

Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh

2024 USL Championship Records

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 3-5-4 (-3), 13 pts

Indy Eleven: 7-4-2 (4), 23 pts

Scoring Summary

IND - Josh O'Brien (Aedan Stanley) 23'

IND - Sebastian Guenzatti (Augi Williams) 46'

PIT - Danny Griffin (Langston Blackstock) 57'

Discipline Summary

IND - Josh O'Brien (caution) 39'

IND - Aedan Stanley (caution) 51'

IND - Ben Mines (caution) 59'

PIT - Bench (caution) 83'

IND - Elliot Collier (caution) 90+2'

PIT - Babacar Diene (caution) 90+3â²

Indy Eleven line-up (4-3-3): Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe, Josh O'Brien (Callum Chapman-Page 61'), Benjamin Ofeimu, Jack Blake (Elliot Collier 68'), Cam Lindley (captain) (Laurence Wootton 68'), Ben Mines, Sebastian Guenzatti (Tyler Gibson 61'), Augi Williams, Douglas Martinez (Max Schneider 84')

Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl, Karsen Henderlong

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC line-up: Eric Dick, Dani Rovira (Bradley Sample 71'), Andul Illal Osumanu, Patrick Hogan, Sean Suber (Pablo Linzoain 90+1), Kenardo Forbes, Robbie Mertz, Edward Kizza (Emmanuel Johnson 77'), Danny Griffin, Langston Blackstock (Junir Etou 71'), Kazaiah Sterling (Babacar Diene 77')

Pittsburgh subs: Pierre Cayet, Gabriel Perrotta, Jackson Walti

