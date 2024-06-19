Switchbacks FC End in a Draw on the Road Against Las Vegas

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in action

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in action(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Switchbacks fought a tough battle in Sin City against the Las Vegas Lights FC, ending with a score of 3-3.

The game started quickly with #11 Quenzi Huerman scoring his first professional goal in the 6'. #80 Speedy Williams was battling for the ball with a Las Vegas defender and quickly passed it to Huerman in the bottom right of the box. Without hesitation, Huerman took advantage of the quick pass and rocketed the ball past the goalkeeper.

Las Vegas Lights added their first mark on the scoreboard in the 28'. #90 Khori Bennett crossed the ball over in the attacking 18 box to #22 Joseph Hafferty, tipping in the ball past the goal line.

In the 31' #17 Jairo Henriquez gained possession of the ball from Las Vegas, bringing it all the way up from the center line. Around 25 yards out from the net, Henriquez launched it down the middle straight into the net, giving the Switchbacks a lead.

As the game was nearing the end of the first half, Las Vegas Lights was awarded a penalty kick due to Bennett and Huerman both reaching to head the ball in the box and Bennett was able to angle the ball down, hitting Huerman's arm, calling for handball. Bennett took the penalty kick and shot the ball to the left side of the net.

With an action-packed first half, everyone was on the edge of their seats to see what the final score would be. In the 80' Orange County Midfielder Coleman Gannon attempted a shot on the goal but was blocked by Switchbacks goalkeeper #1 Christian Herrera. With Herrera still on the ground, LV player #14 Soloman Asante crossed it over to #27 Valentin Noel, who deflected the ball in, giving Las Vegas the lead for the first time throughout the match.

As the clock gets closer to full time, the Switchbacks needed to make some changes on the pitch bringing in, #9 Ronaldo Damus, #99 Maalique Foster and #6 Matt Real. With the new players on, it was only a matter of time until the Switchbacks equalized the game. In the 89', #18 Aidan Rocha went to take a corner kick, passing it discreetly to #2 Koa Santos. Santos popped the ball into the air, allowing Damus to head it in, making the final score of the night 3-3.

The Switchbacks continue their road trip as they head against New Mexico United on Saturday, June 22nd. The boys then return to Weidner Field on June 29th, as they go head-to-head against Monterey Bay Union for Club and Night! For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (3) LV: Nicholas Ammeter (1)

Goals: COS: Huerman (A: Williams) (6'), Henriquez (31'), Damus (A: Santos) (89') LV: Hafferty (A:Bennett) (28'), Bennett (PK) (49'), Noel (A:Asante) (80')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Santos (8'), Huerman (22'), Lacroix (53') LV: YC: Howell (82')

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2024

Switchbacks FC End in a Draw on the Road Against Las Vegas - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.