Tim Howard Steps Down as Memphis 901 FC Sporting Director

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC announced on Wednesday that Tim Howard has exited the club and has stepped down from his position as Sporting Director.

"After a great five years with Memphis 901 FC, I am departing my roles with the club to pursue other opportunities," said Howard. "I am extremely thankful to Peter Freund and everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity to help them build the organization from the ground up, and I am proud of our accomplishments. I wish the club and the community a bright future ahead and will always remain a massive supporter of 901 FC."

An original club founder, Howard, a National Soccer Hall of Famer also served as the club's Sporting Director since 2019. Assistant Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell will assume the duties of Sporting Director for the rest of the season.

"It's been an honor to have Tim as part of this club and we have built a lifelong friendship that will always be grounded in what we built together in Memphis," said 901 FC Principal Owner Peter Freund.

Memphis 901 FC is on the road Saturday as they travel to face Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff for the Western Conference matchup is set for 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on ESPN+ or WMC Action News 5 Plus locally.

