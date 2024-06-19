Hartford Athletic Acquire Michael DeShields from Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Via Transfer

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced today that they have acquired defender Michael DeShields from Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC via transfer.

"I'm happy to be joining a club that is going to compete down the stretch of this season," said DeShields. "This is a very strong defensive group of players and I want to help keep clean sheets and climb the table in the Eastern Conference. I'm excited to work with Coach Burke and give it my all every day."

DeShields joins Hartford after making 16 appearances across all competitions over a season and a half with the club, recording an assist and appearing in both of the Hounds' wins over MLS clubs in the team's run to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals in 2023. The Baltimore, Maryland native was selected number five overall by D.C. United in the 2021 MLS Draft out of Wake Forest, and was loaned to Loudoun United. He made 14 appearances for the USL Championship side before joining New England Revolution II of MLS Next Pro, where he made 17 appearances.

"Mike adds another physical presence to our back line, but he also brings good quality on the ball to help us start our attack from the back," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He is effective in aerial duels and we expect him to help us win the ball back high up the field."

DeShields will be available for selection when Hartford Athletic play the Tampa Bay Rowdies this Friday, June 21st at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

