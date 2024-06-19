FC Tulsa Visits Historic Greenwood District Ahead of Greenwood Night

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - Ahead of Wednesday night's home match versus Miami FC, FC Tulsa visited Tulsa's historic Greenwood District, where players and staff toured the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center.

Since opening in 2021, the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center has helped educate guests about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, while helping to honor victims of the tragedy. The center has welcomed more than 60,000 visitors to celebrate the icons of Black Wall Street, helped memorialize the victims of the Massacre and has examined the lessons of the past to inspire meaningful, sustainable action in the present.

The tour introduced many to this integral piece of Tulsa history, while also impacting many in the club, including head coach Mario Sanchez.

"As a club, it's important to be part of the community and to learn about the history of Tulsa, and in particular the Greenwood District and everything that's happened here," Sanchez said. "It's something that we have to do. I know I can speak for myself, and talking to some of the guys on the team, it's super educational, but I think most importantly, the lasting impact it has on all of us won't only last while we're here. It's important as people to understand our history, not only the history of Tulsa but the history of our country."

The club toured Greenwood Rising's four galleries during its time at the center, learning of Black Wall Street's prominence, the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the remarkable resilience of the African American community in the years that have followed.

FC Tulsa is set to host Greenwood Night and celebrate Juneteenth on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT as it faces Miami FC at ONEOK Field.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.