David Nail to Perform at Highmark Stadium on August 3

PITTSBURGH - Platinum-selling country artist David Nail is coming to Highmark Stadium, performing live in concert on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the home of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in Station Square.

Nail, a Grammy nominee and multiple-time Academy of Country Music Awards nominee, first gained recognition in 2002 with his single "Memphis." The singer-songwriter from Missouri received further acclaim in 2009 with the top-10 country single "Red Light," his first No. 1 country hit "Let It Rain" (feat. Sarah Buxton) in 2011, and his 2013 single "Whatever She's Got," which reached platinum status shortly after its release and has since been certified at more than 2 million in sales.

Nail has continued playing shows regularly, and now he will bring his powerful, personal performance to Pittsburgh as part of his Midwestern tour dates in 2024. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and live music begins at 7:30 p.m. with the opening act to be announced.

The concert marks the return of live music to Highmark Stadium, with its scenic backdrop of the Pittsburgh skyline from across the Monongahela River. The venue previously has hosted national acts, including The Steve Miller Band and Toby Keith, as well as festival events, such as the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.

Presale tickets for the all-ages show will go on sale Tuesday, June 25, with the general public on-sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.

