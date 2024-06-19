Hounds Deal DeShields to Hartford

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Mike DeShields

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has completed a transfer deal to send defender Mike DeShields to Hartford Athletic, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval. Financial terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

DeShields, 26, was in his second season with the Hounds after signing as a free agent before the 2023 season. The center back appeared in 14 matches during 2023 and was an integral part of the club's run to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup, starting the team's shutout wins over two MLS teams, the New England Revolution and Columbus Crew.

This season, DeShields has been limited to just two appearances, and he missed time after suffering a hamstring injury in the Hounds' season opener March 9 at New Mexico.

The deal comes a day after the Hounds acquired forward Enoch Mushagalusa on loan from Hartford for the remainder of 2024. Both players will be eligible for their new teams in their next match; for the Hounds, that will be tonight at 7:30 p.m. when the team hosts Louisville City FC at Highmark Stadium.

