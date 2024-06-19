Match Notes (6.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs El Paso Locomotive
June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs El Paso Locomotive
Competition: USL Championship
Date: June 19, 2024
Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 64 degrees, cloudy
Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Cal State University, East Bay
Location: Hayward, California
Where to Watch: Golazo Network, KTVU Plus
Match Preview:
Oakland is coming off their first-ever away win in Sacramento.
Oakland has won 4 of their last 5 matches in the USL.
Oakland beat El Paso earlier this season in April at El Paso.
Last Meeting:
April 13, 2024
ELP 2, OAK 3
Last Three Games:
June 15, 2024
SAC 2, OAK 3
June 8, 2024
OAK 1, TBR 0
June 1, 2024
COS 1, OAK 0
Last Starting XI vs Sacramento Republic: 4-2-3-1
GK - Tim Syrel
D - Justin Rasmussen
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Memo Diaz
M - Camden Riley
M - Daniel Gomez
M - Jeciel Cedeño
M - Lindo Mfeka
M - Trayvone Reid
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
