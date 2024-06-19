Match Notes (6.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs El Paso Locomotive

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs El Paso Locomotive

Competition: USL Championship

Date: June 19, 2024

Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 64 degrees, cloudy

Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Cal State University, East Bay

Location: Hayward, California

Where to Watch: Golazo Network, KTVU Plus

Match Preview:

Oakland is coming off their first-ever away win in Sacramento.

Oakland has won 4 of their last 5 matches in the USL.

Oakland beat El Paso earlier this season in April at El Paso.

Last Meeting:

April 13, 2024

ELP 2, OAK 3

Last Three Games:

June 15, 2024

SAC 2, OAK 3

June 8, 2024

OAK 1, TBR 0

June 1, 2024

COS 1, OAK 0

Last Starting XI vs Sacramento Republic: 4-2-3-1

GK - Tim Syrel

D - Justin Rasmussen

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Memo Diaz

M - Camden Riley

M - Daniel Gomez

M - Jeciel Cedeño

M - Lindo Mfeka

M - Trayvone Reid

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.