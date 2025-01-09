Switchbacks FC Announce Matt Real's Signing for 2025 Season

January 9, 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today it had signed defender Matt Real ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"Last year was a historic year but I'm hungry for more," said Matt Real. "I'm excited to be back in front of the best fans in the league and repeat the success we had last year."

Real was loaned to the Switchbacks from Philadelphia Union for the 2024 season, and he made an immediate impact upon his arrival in April. His debut on April 20th sparked a remarkable nine-game unbeaten streak for the team, lasting until June 22nd. Over the course of the 2024 season, Real played 2,541 minutes, scored one goal, provided two assists, registered 68 clearances, and won 41 of 53 tackles.

Real had been with Philadelphia Union since 2018, making 50 appearances and totaling 52 clearances. In 1,735 minutes of play, he recorded two goals, four assists, 34 accurate long balls, and 503 successful short passes. During the 2019-2020 season, Real helped the Union capture the Supporters' Shield.

In 2016, Real joined Bethlehem Steel FC, the official affiliate of the Philadelphia Union, where he played alongside current Switchbacks Captain Matt Mahoney and Head Coach James Chambers. During his time with Bethlehem Steel FC, he made 59 appearances, recording 159 clearances and 20 blocks.

Real also represented the United States at the U16, U18, and U20 levels, earning 21 international caps. Notably, he played a key role in the 2018 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, playing the full 90 minutes in the final match to help secure the title. He also participated in several international friendlies and the 2019 U-20 World Cup.

"Matt helped kickstart our season last year, and we want that to continue into the 2025 season," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "His decision-making on the ball and defensive positioning are great assets to our backline and the team. We can't wait to see him back in the building."

Name: Matthew Real

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: July 10th, 1999

Age: 25

Hometown: Drexel Hill, PA

