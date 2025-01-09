North Carolina FC to Host MLS Club Charlotte FC for Preseason Exhibition Match on February 5

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC will host Charlotte FC of Major League Soccer (MLS) in a preseason friendly on Wednesday, February 5, with a 6 p.m. ET kickoff in First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 17, at 9 a.m. ET. Season ticket members for both clubs will receive purchasing information through their respective membership accounts before public availability.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the in-state opponents and first time North Carolina FC has faced an MLS team since 2019, when they played New York City F.C. in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. It will be NCFC's first time hosting a team from MLS since 2017.

"We're extremely excited to test ourselves against a quality opponent on our home field. This is a great opportunity for our supporters and community to watch top-level talent and build excitement for the upcoming year. We're grateful for the relationship we've built with Charlotte FC and look forward to this matchup," said NCFC Sporting Director and Head Coach John Bradford.

This will be Charlotte FC's lone preseason exhibition in the Tarheel State before kicking off the 2025 season.

The full North Carolina FC 2025 preseason schedule will be announced soon. The 2025 USL Championship season begins on Saturday, March 8, when NCFC hosts the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Season tickets for 2025 are on sale now.

