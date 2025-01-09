FC Tulsa Appoints Caleb Sewell as Sporting Director and General Manager

January 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced it has appointed Caleb Sewell as its Sporting Director and General Manager ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Sewell joins FC Tulsa after leading Memphis 901 FC to a top-four seed in each of the past three seasons, becoming the lone club to do so in the past five years.

"Caleb brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to FC Tulsa, and we are thrilled to have him with us," said Ryan Craft, President of FC Tulsa. "His leadership and expertise, backed by his distinguished playing career and his exceptional work in Memphis, will be instrumental as we continue to grow and strive for excellence. Together, we'll work towards building a team that not only competes at the highest level but also deepens our connection with this great city."

With a decorated managerial and former playing career, he joins Green Country after being pursued by multiple clubs across the USL.

"I am truly honored to join FC Tulsa as Sporting Director and General Manager," Sewell said. "First and foremost, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Craft family for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. It's a privilege to lead a club with such immense potential, and we are committed to building a team that consistently competes for titles.

I'm excited to begin this journey, focused on our pursuit of building a championship team, deepening our engagement with supporters, and giving back to the community. My family and I are thrilled to be part of this organization's bright future, and we look forward to contributing to both its soccer success and its impact on the city. We are excited for the journey ahead and all it holds."

A native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Sewell's successful tenure in Memphis demonstrated his ability to build competitive rosters and drive success both on and off the pitch. During his time in Memphis he solidified his reputation as one of the league's top executives off the back of three top four finishes and the recruitment of multiple USL Championship All-League players. In total, he helped acquire and produce four USL Championship All-League players, contributing to seven selections (five with Memphis 901 FC).

Sewell helped midfielder Bruno Lapa to a Second-Team All-League selection in 2024, while former players Graham Smith and Aaron Molloy earned First-Team spots at defender and midfielder, respectively.

His inaugural season saw the club finish second in the Eastern Conference and third overall (68 points; 21-8-5) while reaching the Conference Semifinals. Memphis 901 FC ranked fourth in the East in 2023 before finishing third in the Western Conference in 2024.

Sewell's success in shaping talent and building strong teams stems from a foundation laid during his own distinguished playing career. A former MLS veteran, he played goalkeeper for both New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, where he reached two MLS Cup Finals during his career. An 18-year professional, he also spent six years playing in Portugal's Premier League, Primeira Liga, while playing for 14 senior clubs.

He served as a player-coach with Toronto FC II during the 2021 season, retiring from professional play after the season.

Sewell, who grew up in Australia, began his youth career with the Toowoomba Raiders' junior soccer system. After an impressive tenure, he earned youth stints with Anderlecht, Sheffield Wednesday and Liverpool - where he appeared in four matches with its U-19 side.

