Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Antonio Nocerino as Head Coach

January 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has appointed Antonio Nocerino as Head Coach.

The 39-year-old has an impressive playing resume that features 247 appearances in Serie A - the Italian top division - for several clubs, including traditional powerhouses Juventus and AC Milan. He also has 15 caps for the Italian national team and finished his career with 55 appearances over two seasons for Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer.

"Antonio is a well-respected figure in the world game with nearly two decades of playing experience at the very highest level, and we're excited to welcome him to Las Vegas Lights FC," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "As we create a player-first organization focused on growth, Antonio's experience will be key in helping our players develop. After reaching the Western Conference Final in 2024, our aim is to establish ourselves as a consistent contender in the league, and we believe Antonio is the right person and coach to lead this team to its next step on the field."

Nocerino holds his UEFA Pro Coaching License and most recently served as Head Coach of Miami FC in the USL Championship.

He began his coaching career as an academy coach with Orlando City SC, where he led the U-15 side and was an assistant with the U-17 team. He then moved back to Italy where he served as Academy Manager of Potenza Calcio and led the club's second team in Serie C (Italian third division).

As a player, the Italian first broke through in Serie A with 36-time champion Juventus during the 2007-08 season, when he made 36 total appearances and qualified for the Champions League. He then joined Palermo where he went on to make 122 appearances with six goals and eight assists across three seasons.

19-time champion AC Milan then purchased Nocerino ahead of the 2011-12 season. The midfielder made 96 total appearances with 13 goals and six assists during some of his most successful seasons as a player. His time at the club included 15 UEFA Champions League appearances across all three seasons.

The Italian originally debuted for his country in 2007, but he truly emerged with the national team in 2011-12. He was part of the Italian team that finished as runners-up at EURO 2012, most notably scoring in the penalty shootout victory over England in the quarterfinals.

Nocerino played briefly in the Premier League with West Ham before returning to Serie A with both Parma and Torino. He finished his career with Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer, where he played in 55 matches in 2016 and 2017 before officially retiring in January 2020.

Nocerino also speaks three languages fluently: English, Spanish, and Italian.

