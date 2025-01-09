El Paso Locomotive FC Acquire Honduran International Daniel Carter on Loan for 2025

January 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has acquired 21-year-old forward and Honduras international Daniel Carter on loan from Honduran club Real C.D. España for the 2025 USL Championship season. The signing is pending league and federation approval, and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"I'm very excited to arrive in El Paso and be a part of this Locomotive team in 2025," Carter said. "I consider myself a disciplined and hard-working player who is determined to help the squad accomplish its goal of returning to the playoffs."

Since debuting professionally at 19, Carter has registered 10 goals and an assist in 54 total appearances - including the Concacaf Champions Cup - for Real C.D. España, one of the most accomplished football clubs in Honduras.

At the international level, Carter has made three appearances for the senior Honduras Men's National Team in international friendlies and the Concacaf Nations League. He contested matches for the Honduras U-20 side at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina and the Honduras U-23's at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile.

"Daniel is an exciting young talent who has shown a lot of promise in Concacaf, and we look forward to having him in our group for the 2025 season," Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari said.

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position.

Goalkeeper (1): Jahmali Waite

Defender (9): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Gabi Torres

Midfielder (5): Bolu Akinyode, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Emiliano Rodriguez

Forward (5): Andy Cabrera, Daniel Carter, Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane

