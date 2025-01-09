San Antonio FC Signs Forward Alex Greive

January 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed forward Alex Greive on a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval and work authorization. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Alex is an aggressive, technical forward with good hold up and combination play, who is fast on transitions with very good awareness in the final third," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "He's gained valuable experience in the Scottish Premiership and with the New Zealand national team, and at 25 years old, he has his best football ahead. We are pleased to welcome Alex and look forward to having him in our squad and in front of our fans."

Greive comes to the Alamo City from Irish first-division side Bohemians, where he scored two goals in 15 matches after joining in July 2024. Prior to that, he spent two seasons in the Scottish Premiership, appearing with St. Mirren and on loan with Dundee United. Greive signed with New Zealand side Birkenhead United in 2021, going on to earn the Northern League Golden Boot award after scoring 19 goals in 19 matches that season. The striker began his professional career in New Zealand's top flight with Waitakere United, scoring six goals in 14 appearances from 2020-21.

A native of Auckland, New Zealand, Greive has 14 caps for the New Zealand national team and was mostly recently called up in June 2024 for the OFC Nations Cup. He scored a brace in his first international start in a World Cup-qualifying match against New Caledonia.

Greive played collegiately in the United States with Northern Kentucky from 2017-19. He scored 20 goals in 48 appearances while with the Norse, earning a spot on the 2018 All-Horizon League Second Team.

San Antonio FC is currently preparing for training camp prior to kicking off the 2025 USL Championship season at home, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 8. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

