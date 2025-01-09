New Mexico United Announces Return of Marlon Vargas

January 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that forward Marlon Vargas will return to the club for the 2025 USL Championship Season. Vargas joined the Black & Yellow on loan in September of 2024, making key contributions down the stretch for New Mexico. His return sees him not on loan, but instead, signing a full contract with the club.

Vargas played in eight matches down the stretch run for New Mexico in 2024, seemingly improving in each match as the club neared the postseason, and looked to lock up the top seed in the USL Championship Western Conference. His chance creation along the wing was terrific, and reached an apex in the regular season finale, when he scored the match-winning goal in the 94th minute against Memphis 901 FC.

Prior to his time in New Mexico, Vargas spent two seasons with Colorado Rapids II of MLS Next Pro.

