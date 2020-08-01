Sweeney Named Batter of the Month

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes' centre fielder Darnell Sweeney has been named the American Association's Batter of the Month for July 2020.

Sweeney appeared in all 25 games for the Goldeyes in July, helping the club to a 16-9 record. Sweeney entered Saturday eighth in the American Association in batting average (.330), tied for third in home runs (7), tied for third in RBI (22), tied for third in stolen bases (6), and fifth in runs scored (23).

The Hollywood, Florida native hit safely in 19 of 25 games in July, and ran off a seven-game hitting streak from July 9th-16th. Sweeney drove in a run in six straight contests from July 23rd-29th, and on two separate occasions, the former Major Leaguer has homered in three straight games (July 12th-15th and July 26th-29th).

The Goldeyes selected Sweeney with their first-round pick (third overall) in the American Association Dispersal Draft on June 16th. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 13th round in 2012 out of the University of Central Florida (Orlando, Florida), and went on to reach the Majors with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015 and again with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018.

The Goldeyes play a double header this afternoon against the St. Paul Saints at 1:00 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

