Goldeyes Win Double Header from Saints

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-9) won both games of a double header from the St. Paul Saints at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday afternoon, winning the opener 7-2 and the second game 5-2.

In game one, Goldeyes' starting pitcher Kevin McGovern (1-1) pitched a complete game and picked up the win. McGovern allowed two earned runs on four hits in seven innings, walking two and striking out five. It was McGovern's seventh complete game as a member of the Goldeyes, which ties him for third in franchise history.

The Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs and no one on base, Roy Morales singled to right on an 0-2 count. Wes Darvill followed with a triple to right-centre that scored Morales. Kevin Lachance then legged out an infield single that scored Darvill.

St. Paul pulled within 2-1 in the top of the third when Justin Byrd doubled home Max Murphy. McGovern came back to retire Mikey Reynolds and Nate Samson back-to-back to strand Byrd on second with the tying run.

McGovern escaped a first and second, one-out jam in the top of the fifth when Darvill fielded a groundball that struck the mound and turned it into an inning-ending double play.

The Goldeyes then scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to break the game open. Lachance walked leading off and advanced to second when Darnell Sweeney pulled a single to right. Two batters later, Kyle Martin ripped a double down the right field line that scored Lachance. After Logan Hill was intentionally walked, John Nester hit a sacrifice fly to centre that scored Sweeney. Jordan George capped the inning with a three-run home run to right-centre.

St. Paul's final run came in the seventh when Chris Chinea doubled and scored on a groundout from Alonzo Harris.

In the top of the first, Hill made a leaping catch with his glove well above the top of the right field wall to rob Chesney Young of a potential home run.

Saints' starter Eddie Medina (1-4) took the loss and was also credited with a complete game. Medina allowed seven earned runs on nine hits in six innings. Medina walked four and struck out three.

In game two, the Goldeyes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With two outs and no one on base, Eric Wood singled to right-centre. Martin then blasted a two-run homer to right-centre.

The Goldeyes made it 5-0 with three more runs in the third. Lachance reached on an error leading off and took second on an infield single from Sweeney. Lachance stole third and scored on a double down the right field line from Martin. Two batters later, Nester lined a two-out, two-run single to left-centre.

Max Murphy hit a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the sixth to pull the Saints within 5-2.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Frank Duncan (4-1) notched the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits in six innings. Duncan walked two and struck out two.

Victor Capellan pitched a scoreless top of the seventh to earn his sixth save of the year. It was also Capellan's 70th all-time save in the American Association, which ties him with Kris Regas for the league's career record.

Saints' starter Nick Belzer (1-2) took the loss in game two, allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits in three innings. Belzer walked one and struck out two.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (3-1, 4.73) takes on right-hander Matthew Solter (3-1, 4.50). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

