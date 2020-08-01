Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today at 10 AM

August 1, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





The Saints are coming home so get your tickets today.

Safety. Fun. Baseball. The Saints are coming home and single-game tickets go on sale today at 10 AM!

Your 2019 American Association Champions have 18 remaining home games to be played at CHS Field starting on Tuesday, August 4.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase online at saintsbaseball.com or over the phone at 651-644-6659 starting at 10 AM today, August 1. Tickets are not available for purchase at the CHS Field Box Office.

As part of our new safety measures capacity will be limited to 1,500 fans per game and we have worked hand-in-hand with the Minnesota Department of Health and Governor Walz's StaySafeMN task force to design a plan that adheres to the guidance developed for outdoor entertainment venues.

As a reminder, if you purchased single-game tickets with us earlier this year, exchange vouchers should now be in your online Saints account. You can access your account here and these vouchers are good for any game during the 2020 or 2021 season. If you elect to transfer to the 2021 season, your vouchers will remain in your account and you do not need to take any further action. These vouchers will reappear as soon as single game tickets go on sale for the 2021 season.

If you have any questions regarding tickets you have already purchased, please reach out to [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.