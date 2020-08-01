Saints Bested by Goldeyes in Game 1 of Doubleheader 7-2

FARGO, ND - If the St. Paul Saints hope to make any noise in the American Association this season, they know their series against the top team in the league, the Winnipeg Goldeyes, is a big one. The Saints found out why the Goldeyes have the best record losing 7-2 on Saturday afternoon in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

The Goldeyes jumped on Saints starter Eddie Medina with two outs in the second inning when Roy Morales singled to right. Wed Darvill drilled an RBI triple to the gap in right-center making it 1-0. Kevin LaChance, who had been 0-12 this season against the Saints, reached on an infield single to short that drove home Darvill making it 2-0.

The Saints got one back in the third when Max Murphy led off with a single and scored on a one out double by Justin Byrd making it 2-1.

The Goldeyes put the game away in the fifth when they put up five runs. The inning started when LaChance walked. Darnell Sweeney singled him to second. With one out, Kyle Martin ripped an RBI double down the first base line making it 3-1. After an intentional walk to Logan Hill loaded the bases, John Nester made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly to center. Jordan George then deposited one over the right field wall, his third of the season, making it 7-1.

The Saints added a run in the ninth when Chris Chinea doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout from Alonzo Harris.

