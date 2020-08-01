Chicago Home Runs Down Birds
August 1, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Mike Hart at bat for the Sioux Falls Canaries
(Sioux Falls Canaries, Credit: Josh Jurgens / Sioux Falls Canaries)
The Chicago Dogs defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 13-2 on a windy Saturday night at the Birdcage.
Chicago used the long ball to break the game open in the sixth. Alay Lago had three hits including a double, Mike Hart also had a pair of hits and a double of his own.
Sioux Falls took the early lead on an RBI single by Hart in the bottom of the first to give the Birds the 1-0 lead.
The lead held until the top of the third when the Dogs scored four runs. All of those runs came by way of the home run. Michael Crouse hit a three-run home run to give the Dogs the 3-1 lead. Joey Terdoslavich hit a solo home run to extend the lead.
Chicago added another run in the top of the fourth on a solo home run by Tyler Ladendorf making the score 5-1.
The Dogs broke the game open with six runs in the top of the sixth. The runs came on a bases loaded walk, a grand slam and a solo home run. That extended the lead to 11-1.
Mike Hart drove in his second run of the night in the bottom of the sixth on a double which cut the deficit to 11-2.
Chicago added two more runs in the top of the seventh on a fielder's choice play and a sacrifice fly to make the score 13-2.
Canaries infielder Ryan Long made his first professional pitching appearance, throwing two scoreless innings with only one hit allowed.
That is where the game ended as the Dogs earned the middle game victory.
UP NEXT
The rubber game of the three game series between the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Chicago Dogs is Sunday, August 2. It is First Responders Night at the Birdcage with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Mike Hart at bat for the Sioux Falls Canaries
(Josh Jurgens / Sioux Falls Canaries)
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 1, 2020
- Chicago Home Runs Down Birds - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Goldeyes Win Double Header from Saints - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Saints Offense Stymied Once Again, Swept in Doubleheader by Goldeyes, Lose Game 2, 5-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Double-A Arm Delgado Joins Birds - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Saints Bested by Goldeyes in Game 1 of Doubleheader 7-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Add Depth in Infield with Former Phillies Prospect Drew Stankiewicz - St. Paul Saints
- Sweeney, Holmberg Earn American Association Honors for July - AA
- Sweeney Named Batter of the Month - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Single-Game Tickets on Sale Today at 10 AM - St. Paul Saints
- Landon Delivers Twice, Birds Walk off Dogs in Extras - Sioux Falls Canaries
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.