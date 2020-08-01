Landon Delivers Twice, Birds Walk off Dogs in Extras

The Sioux Falls Canaries walk-off the Chicago Dogs 12-11 in 11 innings on Friday night.

Logan Landon was the hero on two separate occasions at the Birdcage on Friday night. He delivered the game-tying hit and the game winner when he delivered a line drive base hit up the middle scoring Clint Coulter from third to win the game. Chicago used a big rally in the top of the ninth to take the lead. The Birds sent the game into extras in the bottom of the ninth and then got the game winner in the eleventh.

Chicago jumped out to the early lead after a lead-off triple and an RBI groundout to take the 1-0 lead.

Sioux Falls tied the game up thanks to a solo home run by Jabari Henry in the bottom of the first making it 1-1.

The Birds broke the game open with six runs in the bottom of the second to make the score 7-1 Sioux Falls. Half of the runs came from Grant Kay when he launched a three-run home run out of the Birdcage. Alay Lago hit an RBI single followed by Damek Tomscha's two-run double.

The Canaries added a run in each of the next two innings to extend the lead to 9-1. Landon hit a one-out triple in the bottom of the third and then scored on a Grant Kay sacrifice fly. Andrew Ely hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead even further.

Both teams put zeros on the scoreboard until the top of the ninth. Chicago scored 10 run in that ninth inning including a game-tying grand slam by Tyler Ladendorf. The Dogs took the lead two batters later on a two-run home run by Victor Roache giving the Dogs an 11-9 lead.

Logan Landon's first big in the late innings was the game tying single to score Clint Coulter from third to tie the game at 11-11.

The game ended in the bottom of the eleventh. Clint Coulter hit a one-out single. Coulter advanced to third on a dropped third strike that went back to the backstop. Logan Landon then hit a two-out line drive up the middle to score Coulter and send the Canaries celebrating.

UP NEXT

Sioux Falls and Chicago meet in game two of the three game set on Saturday night. It is Princesses and Pirates night at the Birdcage. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

