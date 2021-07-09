SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (16-39) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-17)

RHP Alex Sanabia (0-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. RHP Deivi García (1-3, 8.55 ERA)

| Game 54 | Home Game 25 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | July 9, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

AHH, THE METS: PNC Field is quickly turning into a house of horrors for the Syracuse Mets. In the first series between the clubs in Moosic this season, the RailRiders completed a five-game sweep of the Mets, a series which included two walk-off wins and four come-from-behind victories. Overall, under the Mets affiliation, Syracuse is just 3-14 at PNC Field, and had lost 13 straight contests to the RailRiders in NEPA, before the 5-0 triumph in game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday. Overall, the RailRiders have won 15 of their last 17 games against Syracuse, dating back to the 2019 season.

CAN'T STOP, WON'T STOP (REACHING BASE): RailRiders outfielder Trey Amburgey has made RailRiders history this season, reaching base safely three times on June 23 to extend his on-base streak to 33 games. In doing so, he passed Brandon Drury, who had a 32-game on-base streak in the 2018 season for the longest such streak in the RailRiders era (2013 - Present). Here is a look inside the numbers during Trey's incredible run:

- The streak began on August 26, 2019, when Amburgey went 1-for-3 with a HBP at the Pawtucket Red Sox.

- He has hit .331/.422/.586 during the 40-game streak, with 30 R, 14 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 39 RBI, 20 BB, 40 K and 5 HBP.

- The minor league record on-base streak is 74 consecutive games, set by current RailRiders INF Andrew Velazquez while playing with the South Bend Silver Hawks (ARZ, Single-A) from 4/22-7/16/2014.

- The streak has included 10 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI games.

- During the streak, Amburgey has only gone hitless six times, including in each of the final three games at Worcester (6/30-7/3) and 4 of his last 5 G.

- That was the first time Amburgey has been held hitless in three straight games since 6/9 (G1) - 6/11/19, when he went 0-10 across 3 contests.

- Amburgey had a 20-game hitting streak from 9/1/19 to 6/13/21 as part of the longer on-base streak, snapped on 6/15 vs Syracuse.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!: In addition to Trey Amburgey's impressive stretch, the RailRiders offense features two other players with double-digit on-base streaks. OF Estevan Florial carries a 18-game on-base streak into play on Thursday night and OF Ryan LaMarre is the owner of a 14-game streak. INF Hoy Park had a 30-game on-base streak snapped in game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday night. He had a .517 OBP during his streak, which propelled him to the Triple-A East lead in AVG (.353), OBP (.494), SLG (.597) and OPS (1.092).

HIGHWAY ROBBERY: After stealing just 39 bases in their first 45 games, the RailRiders have been on a roll since the start of the series at Worcester last Tuesday. In its last eight games, SWB is 19-for-23 (.826) in stolen base attempts, including a team-record tying seven on 6/29 at Worcester and another five on 7/6 vs Syracuse. Seven steals in a game tied a franchise mark set by the SWB Yankees on June 6, 2008 against the Norfolk Tides. Andrew Velazquez accomplished the rare feat of stealing three bases in one inning, while Estevan Florial (2), Hoy Park and Ryan LaMarre (1 each) all stole bags against the Red Sox. The barrage has SWB up to 58 steals on the year, fourth in Triple-A East, with Syracuse leading the way with 69.

BULLS ON PARADE: Since Kyle Barraclough relieved Albert Abreu in the sixth inning of the RailRiders game at Buffalo on Friday, June 11, the SWB bullpen has performed at an amazing clip. In the last 28 days, the bullpen has combined for a 2.21 ERA (27 ER/110.0 IP), while allowing just 83 hits, 34 walks and recording 133 strikeouts. The current stretch has lowered SWB's bullpen ERA to 2.87 on the season, tied for the fourth-best in MiLB (1st, Harrisburg, 2.42). The bullpen's 30 wins are tied for second-most in the minors behind only Tampa's 35.

HERE COME THE YANKEES: Nearing the halfway point of the season, the Yankees minor league system still stands alone across minor league baseball as the most successful. Not only are all four full season affiliates currently in first place in their respective divisions, but they have an average divisional lead of nearly 4.0 games. Each affiliate has won at least 36 games entering play on Friday night, and as a whole, the Yankees have an organizational record of 150-73 (.673). That is a full 7.5-games better than second-place Tampa Bays 145-83 (.636) organizational record.

DANIEL SLAMARENA: One of the biggest stories in baseball last night was a grand slam hit by San Diego Padres pitcher Daniel Camarena off Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals. Camarena became the first relief pitcher to hit a grand slam since 1985. The lefty pitched for the RailRiders on his way to the big leagues, spending time with the team from 2016-19, appearing in 34 games (31 starts), and going 6-12 with a 5.41 ERA (108 ER/179.2 IP) with the team. In his post-game press conference, Camarena said he was using the batting gloves and bat of another former RailRider, Gosuke Katoh, when he hit the historic long ball. The grand slam was Camarena's first career hit, and he became the first pitcher to hit a grand slam for his first hit since "Frosty Bill" Duggleby of the 1898 Philadelphia Phillies.

