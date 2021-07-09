Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Friday, July 9th 4:30 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (21-35) at Louisville Bats (23-32) Games 3 & 4 of 6

Louisville Slugger Field / Louisville, KY Game #57 & 58 of 130 Road Game #27 & 28 of 65

[Game One] RHP Tommy Parsons (1-5, 6.19 ERA) vs. RHP Riley O'Brien (3-3, 4.99 ERA)

[Game Two] RHP Angel Rondón (1-4, 6.18 ERA) vs. RHP Bo Takahashi (2-4, 6.50 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds lost a heartbreaker at the Louisville Bats by a 4-3 final in 10 innings on Wednesday night. Early on, the Redbirds looked in line for victory, taking a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning. However, the game unraveled late. Memphis left the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth innings, while Louisville scored single runs in the eighth, ninth, and tenth innings to rally and win the game.

Memphis Game One Starter: Tommy Parsons will make his 11th appearance and seventh start of the season for the Redbirds today. Parsons' last outing was a solid bounce-back start against Jacksonville last Friday, when he allowed three runs in 5.0 innings with six strikeouts and just one walk. The 25-year-old had hit a rough patch over his prior six outings, allowing 26 earned runs in 26.2 innings during that stretch. Parsons started against Louisville at AutoZone Park on May 22nd, allowing just two earned runs in 7.0 innings with five strikeouts, no walks and five hits allowed. At the time, it was the longest outing of the season for any Redbirds starting pitcher.

Louisville Game One Starter: Riley O'Brien gets the ball for Louisville tonight to make his 10th start of 2021. He enters Thursday night sporting an ERA of 4.99 in 48.2 IP (27 earned runs) with 51 strikeouts and 27 walks. O'Brien started against the Redbirds at AutoZone Park on May 20th, allowing two earned runs and four hits in 5.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts and two walks. The 26-year-old was the Rays' eighth round pick in 2017 out of the College of Idaho and was traded to the Reds in August of 2020 for Cody Reed. MLB Pipeline ranks O'Brien as the 14th-best prospect in the Reds' organization

Memphis Game Two Starter: Angel Rondón will make his 10th appearance and ninth start of the season for the Redbirds today. The 23-year-old has hit a bit of a rough patch of late, allowing 13 earned runs in 13.0 innings over his last three starts. Prior to that, Rondón had yielded just three earned runs over his prior 20 innings between Memphis and St. Louis. Rondón made his MLB debut on June 6 with the Cardinals and tossed a scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds. He added another scoreless inning at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs before returning to the 'Birds. The Higuey, Domincan Republic native was the Cardinals' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 after a strong campaign between High-A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield.

Louisville Game Two Starter: Bo Takahashi makes his 11th appearance and 10th start this season for Louisville. Takahashi enters tonight with an ERA of 6.50 in 45.2 IP with 46 strikeouts and 16 walks. He started against the Redbirds at AutoZone Park on May 21st, allowing four earned runs in 5.1 IP on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. The 24-year-old is in his first season in the Reds' organization after signing as a free agent in December of 2020.

Sánchez is Showing Off: Ali Sánchez has been red hot recently at the plate, entering Thursday night on a nine-game hitting streak. During his current hitting streak, he's batting .444 (16-36).

Juan's the One: Juan Yepez is one of the hottest hitters in Triple-A baseball right now. The 23-year-old has hits in 15 of his last 17 games, batting .360 (18-50) with five home runs, 11 RBI, 13 runs, two doubles and six walks over that span.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.