Saints Promotions Sparkle During Six-Game Homestand, July 13-18

ST. PAUL, MN - Top O' The Mornin' to Ya from CHS Field where we believe every promotion can fly. As we tickle the ivories not once, but twice we know the Price is Always Right. We take the time to salute the veterans and royalty in our community because it's time to Llévame Al Juego De Beisbol during the July 13-18 homestand.

Tuesday, July 13 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians), 7:05 p.m. - We Salute Military Veterans and Community Royalty presented by the MN Composting Council

Service and community are the two most important words on this day as we salute the men and women of the armed services along with Community Royalty presented by MN Composting Council. Since 1993, the first season of the organization, the Saints have taken an active role in honoring the military. Help us extend a night of gratitude to those that help in our freedom. Grab your crown and put on your sash because it's also Sparkle Night at the ballpark as we welcome in ambassadors from cities and counties around the Twin Cities area. As fans exit the game, they will receive 20 pounds of composting thanks to the MN Composting Council. Enjoy it all on Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 14 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m. - Celebrating 25 Years of Happy Gilmore

We're just going to tap tap tap it in on this night. We plan on being great today, but maybe not too great. Sometimes it's just luck. We do know one thing; fans will have fun as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of one of the more unique golfers of our time. Take a running start and drive the ball down the middle of the fairway because it's time for you to go to your home. Are you too good for your home? None of us are too good not to enjoy an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, July 15 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m. - Irish Night

Who doesn't like their baseball played extra STOUT?? It's Irish Night as the team will be donning their special Fighting Irish jerseys and auctioning them off after the game. We can't promise you pots of gold, but perhaps the luck of the Irish will be with the Saints this night. As has become tradition, the Saints will wear special Irish jersey's as your favorite players will change their names for the night. Cheer on Brent O'Rooker, Jose McMiranda, and Jimmy O'Kerrigan, as the Saints Go Green. Of course we're putting Irish Night on a Thirsty Thursday.

Friday, July 16 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m. - Space Jam presented by Cub

The Saints will commemorate the 25-year history of the movie, Space Jam, while also celebrating the opening of the 2021 movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy presented by Cub. The Saints are unveiling a brand-new exhibit, courtesy of Elliot Tebele, at their City of Baseball Museum, located down the left field line at CHS Field, that honors the team's connection to the original film. The Saints began honoring the 25th anniversary of the original movie prior to the season when Space Ham was chosen as the 2021 pig name. To celebrate the occasion, Space Ham will be decked out in his Tune Squad uniform, a basketball themed night will take over a baseball game, and a few surprises may be in store. Of course, defense will be optional on this day. It's also Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy set to the music of, what else, Space Jam.

Saturday, July 17 vs. Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m. - Dueling Pianos

What happens when you combine the talents of the musical ninja that is our own Andrew Crowley, with another musician who tickles the ivory with similar aplomb? You get the sweet sounds of dueling pianos. Shout out your requests and sit back as these two do their own version of battle of the bands that includes comedic commentary and hilarious banter. Put on the Hawaiian shirt and enjoy a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 18 vs. Columbus Clippers, 2:05 p.m. - Viva Los Santos

On this noche, the St. Paul Saints become Los Santos de San Pablo as we celebrate Latin communities represented in Minnesota. Each Santos player will wear a special uniform that will be auctioned off supporting Latino families in the area. After the game, all niños run the bases and get team autógrafos on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 11) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

