SWB Game Notes - April 30

April 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-9) @ Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (16-11)

Game 27 | Road Game 16 | Tuesday, April 30, 2024 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Will Warren (3-0, 4.22) vs RHP Yonny Chirinos (3-2, 3.67)

STILL IN FRONT: With a series victory over Durham, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once again have sole possession of first place in the International League. The team has a game advantage over Buffalo and have the highest run differential (+36) in the league. The RailRiders are also the only team in the IL to have reached seventeen wins.

AT 121 FINANCIAL FIELD- SWB travelled to Jacksonville to take on the Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Field for the first time in history. The two teams have only met one time prior in 2022 at PNC Field where they split the series three wins apiece. The RailRiders were shutout twice on the week, but won thee extra-innings contest in a walk-off. The Jumbo Shrimp are off to a good start this season as they are tied for third, a game and a half back, in the International League.

NARVI'S UP NEXT - The Yankees called up Carlos Narvaez for the first time in his career to replace Alex Verdugo who went on the paternity list. He played in 23 games fot the RailRiders as a catcher and as a first baseman. The righty is batting .211 with four doubles and two homers. He drove in twelve. Narvaez was added to the Yankees 40-man roster in November of last year.

PITCHING ON TOP- The RailRiders pitching staff has the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.58. They have also allowed the least amount of runs with 105 this summer, nine fewer than the next team. They are also second in saves with nine total. The staff also had the best ERA on the week with a 2.39 in six contests.

WILLING IT- Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren pitched consecutive quality starts between his outings against Lehigh Valley and at Durham. In his last outing, Warren went six innings allowing just one run on two hits and a walk. The righty struck out six on 80 pitches. He has now taken the win in his past three starts.

ALLEN RETURNS- Greg Allen was reinstated off the injured list on April 28th after 21 days. He played in five games before his injury and returned to the field on Sunday. Allen was out in center field for seven innings and went 0-3 with a walk at the plate.

MAURICIO MONEY - Alex Mauricio has worked three straight scoreless appearances with the RailRiders this season. From April 16 until now, Mauricio has pitched five and a third clean allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out six. Despite spending time in Double-A Somerset, all five of his appearances this summer have come with SWB. Mauricio holds a 2.79 ERA in nine and two thirds innings, letting up runs in only one of his outings.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has been stellar in relief this April. He has worked a 0.79 earned run average in eight appearances. In 11.1 innings, he has allowed just one run. Underwood Jr. has struck out 14 to just five walks. The Yankees signed the right hander as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons in the big leagues.

