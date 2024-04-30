Four Roster Moves Announced Tuesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves ahead of Tuesday's 6:05 p.m. game against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

INF Zach Remillard was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Remillard was designated for assignment on April 22. This season with the Knights, Remillard, 30, is hitting .120 (6-for-50) with eight runs scored, one triple, three RBI and one stolen base.

RHP Jonathan Cannon was added to Charlotte's active roster today (he was optioned to Charlotte on April 28). He went 0-1 with a 7.24 ERA in three starts with the White Sox this season (13.2 IP). With the Knights, Cannon is 0-0 with 2.79 ERA in two starts this season over 9.2 innings pitched. He has compiled 11 strikeouts over that span with Charlotte. Cannon entered the season ranked as the number nine prospect in Chicago's system by Baseball America.

RHP Juan Then (pronounced TEN) was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today. In four games with the Barons this season, Then posted a 1-0 mark with a 3.86 ERA in four games (4.2 innings pitched). He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on January 24. Last season, Then made his MLB debut and went on to post a 0-0 record with a 4.91 ERA in nine games (11.0 innings pitched).

INF Wilmer Difo was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox organization and assigned to Charlotte on April 13. This season with the Knights, Difo is hitting .211 (4-for-19) with one run scored and one RBI. Difo, 32, has appeared in parts of eight seasons in the majors with Washington (2015-20), Pittsburgh (2021) and Arizona (2022). Difo spent the 2023 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (New York Yankees organization).

