Mets Power Past Red Wings in Series Opener

April 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Two days after Rochester had their series finale in St. Paul postponed due to inclement weather, the Red Wings dropped their series opening contest to the Syracuse Mets, 13-5. 2B Darren Baker led the way offensively with a pair of hits, extending his on-base streak to a team-leading 17 games. RHP Jackson Rutledge turned in 5.0 innings on the mound for the second time this season, allowing three earned on three hits in his start.

Syracuse came out swinging in the first, taking the lead in their first turn at-bat. After two quick outs, DH Rylan Bannon drew a walk to extend the inning and a RF Trayce Thompson single moved him into scoring position, giving 1B Luke Ritter an opportunity to put runs on the board. With a 1-2 count, Ritter lined a 108.4 MPH rocket to left field, scoring Bannon from second base to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings answered back in the bottom of the first. After a one-out walk to LF James Wood, 1B Juan Yepez stepped up to the plate. After Wood swiped his eighth base of the season, Yepez smashed a hard ground ball double down the left field line to tie the score at 1-1.

After holding the Mets scoreless in the top of the second inning, the Red Wings took advantage in the bottom half. With one out, 3B Jack Dunn launched a 390-foot double to left field. A SS Jackson Cluff groundout moved Dunn to third base, setting up a Darren Baker infield single allowing Dunn to score, giving Rochester a 2-1 lead. The very next batter, CF Victor Robles roped a triple to center field, scoring Baker from first base to extend their lead to 3-1. James Wood kept the parade going, lining a single to right field, pushing Robles in to score and putting the Red Wings up 4-1.

After two scoreless innings, Syracuse got themselves back into the game. With one out in the top of the fourth, 2B José Iglesias reached on an infield throwing error that put him on second base. A walk to LF Carlos Cortes made way for 3B Yolmer Sánchez, who sent a 101.5 MPH, 377-foot three-run home run to right field for his first home run of the season, tying the game at 4-4.

The Mets got back into the score column in the top of the sixth inning after a scoreless fifth. Luke Ritter opened the inning with a leadoff walk, putting a runner on-base for José Iglesias who mashed a 2-1 slider 401-feet, giving the Mets a 6-4 lead.

Syracuse added to their lead in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, Luke Ritter singled to set up José Iglesias with one runner on. Iglesias took advantage again, hitting his second two-run home run in as many innings to give Syracuse an 8-4 lead. A Carlos Cortes single continued the offensive push, followed by a Yolmer Sánchez double which extended the Mets lead again to 9-4. C Hayden Senger then moved Sánchez over to third base with a single to left field, which led to a SS Luisangel Acuña double that scored Sánchez to push the Mets run total to 10. Senger, who moved to third base on the Acuña double, scored on a CF Ben Gamel groundout to extend the lead to 11-4. A batter later, Rylan Bannon took an 0-1 sinker 389-feet to left field, blowing the game open giving Syracuse a 13-4 lead.

The Red Wings attempted to spark a big rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Jack Dunn opened the inning with a single to right field, and was followed by two-straight walks to Jackson Cluff and PH Jarrett Gonzales. With the bases loaded and nobody out, LF Jake Alu, who entered for Victor Robles in the top of the sixth inning, lofted a fly ball to left field deep enough to score Dunn from third base, to make it a 13-5 ballgame. However, the Red Wings rally would be cut short, sealing the victory for Syracuse.

Missouri native RHP Jackson Rutledge got the start on the mound for the Red Wings. In his fifth start of the season, Rutledge tossed 5.0 innings, allowing four runs, three earned on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters. This was the second time this season Rutledge pitched 5.0 innings in a start. RHP Stephen Nogosek entered in relief in the top of the sixth inning. The right-hander completed 0.2 innings, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out none. He was replaced by RHP TJ Zeuch to finish the top of the sixth. Zeuch finished his outing with 1.0 inning of work, allowing seven earned on seven hits and one walk, while striking out one batter. RHP Robert Gsellman replaced Zeuch in the top of the seventh inning. Gsellman pitched 2.1 scoreless innings on two hits.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 2B Darren Baker. The Red Wings' second baseman finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. His single in the bottom of the second inning extended his on-base streak to 17 games, dating back to the second game of a doubleheader on April 7 against Lehigh Valley. This is the second-longest active streak in the International League, trailing only former New York Yankee Mike Ford (LOU, 20).

The Red Wings will look to even the series against Syracuse at a game apiece Wednesday night. RHP Spenser Watkins takes the ball against Mets veteran LHP Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

