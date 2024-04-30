Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 4.30

Syracuse Mets (15-11) 13, Rochester Red Wings (12-12) 5

Tuesday, April 30th, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: SYR 13, ROC 5

WP: Tyler Jay (1-0, 1.42)

LP: Stephen Nogosek (0-1, 8.22)

SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Syracuse 1 0 0 3 0 2 7 0 0 13 13 0

Rochester 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 10 1

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Temperature: 57°F

Time of Game: 2:57

Attendance: 3,411

HOME RUNS:

SYR - Yolmer Sanchez (1) three-run off RHP Jackson Rutledge in the 4th (Count: 0-0) to right field

SYR - Jose Iglesias (4) two-run off RHP Stephen Nogosek in the 6 th (Count: 2-1) to left-center field

SYR - Jose Iglesias (5) two-run off RHP TJ Zeuch in the 7 th (Count: 0-0) to left-center field

SYR - Rylan Barron (6) two-run off RHP TJ Zeuch in the 7 th (Count: 0-1) to left field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Dom Hamel (1-1, 5.16) 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 0 HR, 86/52 (P/S), left tied 4-4

RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 8.44) 5.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 1 HR, 86/51 (P/S), left tied 4-4

RED WINGS NOTES:

EDGE OF SEVENTEEN: With an infield single in the bottom of the 2nd inning, 2B DARREN BAKER has now reached base safely in a team-leading 17 straight games...this is the second-longest active streak in the International League, trailing only Mike Ford (LOU, 20)...the University of California product finished 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a run scored...he has also hit safely in seven consecutive games, second-longest active hitting streak on the team behind LF JAMES WOOD ...

Dating back to the beginning of his streak on 4/7, Baker leads the team with a .381 batting average (24-for-63), fifth-best in the International League.

TO THE VICTOR GO THE SPOILS: Rehabbing CF VICTOR ROBLES made his 2024 Red Wing debut tonight, and logged the Wings' fourth triple of the season to highlight a 1-for-3 contest, adding a run scored and an RBI...this was Robles' first three-bagger since 4/22/2023 at Minnesota, with Washington...

Across a four-game rehab stint with Rochester in 2023 from 6/10 through game one of a doubleheader on 6/15, Robles hit .364 (4-for-11) with a pair of home runs, a double and four RBI...both of his homers came in one game on 6/13, the only multi-homer game of his career.

23 & ME: LF JAMES WOOD roped his team-leading 31st hit of the season tonight, going 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI single and a stolen base...he has now collected a hit in eight consecutive games since 4/20 against Toledo, the longest hitting streak by a Red Wing this season and tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League...

Wood is tied for fourth in the International League in hits (31), and is tied for fifth with 21 runs scored.

JACKED UP: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE tied a Red Wings season-high for the second time this season (3/31 at SYR) with 5.0 innings pitched, allowing three earned on three hits while walking three and striking out four...he joins LHP DJ HERZ as the only Rochester starters to log at least 5.0 innings multiple times this season.

SPEEDY GONZALES: PH JARRETT GONZALES made his Triple-A debut tonight, working a walk for the first time in his career...this was his first plate appearance since 6/22/2023 at Richmond (SF), with Double-A Harrisburg...

Gonzales is the 17th position player to suit up for the Wings in 2024.

METS NOTES:

NO WAY JOSE: 2B JOSE IGLESIAS launched his fourth and fifth home runs of the season tonight, a two-run shot in the 6th inning that traveled 401 feet to give Syracuse the lead and another solo shot in the very next inning that sailed 371 feet into the visiting bullpen...this is his first multi-homer game since he launched three long balls on 5/31 last season, with Triple-A El Paso (SD)...

Iglesias has played in 35 games against Rochester in his professional career, and carries a .298 (39-for-131) batting average with five home runs, four doubles, and 16 RBI...three of those homers have come in 2024 (3/31).

After homering in game one of a doubleheader against Columbus Sunday, this is the first time he's hit a home run in back-to-back games since 9/24 and 9/25 in 2020, with Baltimore

NEXT GAME

Syracuse vs. Rochester

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

LHP Joey Lucchesi (2-1, 2.42) vs. RHP Spencer Watkins (1-0, 6.11)

