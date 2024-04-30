Series Preview: Buffalo Bisons vs. Indianapolis Indians, April 30-May 5

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their third homestand of the 2024 season on Tuesday, April 30, against the Buffalo Bisons, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The six-game set continues through Sunday, May 5, and is the only six-game series between the two teams in 2024. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Buffalo Bisons (16-10, -1.0 GB, 2nd)2023: 76-72, 8th

International League Championships: 1915-16, 1927, 1933, 1936, 1957, 1961, 1998, 2004

Manager: Casey Candaele, 3rd season (214-171, .555)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: INF Orelvis Martinez (No. 2), INF Leo Jimenez (5), INF Damiano Palmegiani (14), RHP Chad Dallas (15), INF Spencer Horwitz (16), RHP Connor Cooke (19)

Led by former Indianapolis Indian Casey Candaele (1985-96, 1988, 1994) in his third year as manager, the Bisons have jumped out to a 16-10 record and second-place standing in the International League this season. Buffalo's roster boasts six of Toronto's top 30 prospects, including Orelvis Martinez as the No. 81 prospect in Minor League Baseball. Since April 14, the Bisons haven't suffered consecutive losses while going 9-4 against Rochester (won 17-0 on April 14), Columbus (4-2 from April 16-21) and Iowa (4-2 from April 24-28). In the six-game series vs. the I-Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, outfielder Cam Eden led the team with a .429 batting average (6-for-14) in five games.

Spencer Horwitz has been a consistent bat for the Bisons offense, leading International League batters in on-base percentage (.495) and walks (25) while also ranking in batting average (9th, .341) in 23 games this season. On the bump, Luis Quinones is the only IL pitcher with four wins, and in seven games this season he owns a 2.40 ERA (4er/15.0ip) with 16 strikeouts.

Buffalo paces all IL teams with a .276 batting average (233-for-843), .392 on-base percentage, .845 OPS, 167 runs and 146 walks, with their average narrowly besting Indianapolis' .276 mark (216-for-784) for the best in the league. They also rank among team leaders in RBI (2nd, 154), slugging percentage (2nd, .453), hits (5th), total bases (5th, 382) and home runs (5th, 33). Buffalo's nine saves are tied with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the most in the IL.

Indianapolis Indians (12-12, -4.0 GB, 9th)2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Miguel Perez, 3rd season (156-165, .486)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Paul Skenes (No. 1)

The Indians went 1-2 against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, last week at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. as the final three games of the series were postponed due to inclement weather. The Indians lone win of the week came on Wednesday, when the offense backed starter Paul Skenes with a four-run second inning en route to a 7-4 afternoon Victory. Skenes spun 4.1 innings of two-run ball (one earned) with seven strikeouts in his fifth Triple-A outing. Jake Lamb appeared in all three games at Omaha, going 4-for-8 with a run, double, home run, three RBI and four walks.

Nick Gonzales and Lamb are featured frequently among International League leaders in multiple offensive categories. Gonzales currently leads all league qualifiers in batting average (.385, 35-for-91) and doubles (11), while also ranking among leaders in hits (2nd. 35), runs (3rd, 22), and total bases (9th, 54). Lamb narrowly trails Gonzales for the third-best batting average in the league (.382, 21-for-55), while also ranking in on-base percentage (3rd, .486) and OPS (6th, 1.086). Among pitchers, Paul Skenes' 34 strikeouts in 17.0 Triple-A innings rank third in the IL. Geronimo Franzua is tied for the most saves with four.

Indianapolis's .276 batting average (216-for-794) trails Buffalo as the second-best in the International League this season. The Indians offense also ranks among league leaders in doubles (T-4th, 53), triples (T-6th, 5), on-base percentage (7th, .354), slugging percentage (8th, .417), hits (8th) and OPS (10th, .771). Indians pitching has also allowed the third-fewest hits (191) among team leaders.

Probable Starters

April 30, 6:05 PM: RHP Alek Manoah (0-2, 9.00) vs. RHP Paul Skenes (0-0, 0.53)

May 1, 11:05 AM: RHP Paolo Espino (0-0, 4.30) vs. LHP Eric Lauer (2-0, 2.37)

May 2, 6:35 PM: RHP Chad Dallas (0-1, 7.04) vs. LHP Cam Alldred (0-3, 9.00)

May 3, 7:05 PM: RHP Andrew Bash (1-0, 4.82) vs. TBA

May 4, 6:35 PM: TBA vs. TBA

May 5, 1:35 PM: TBA vs. RHP Paul Skenes

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Buffalo Dog, a hot dog topped with buffalo chicken dip and blue cheese crumbles. Fans can find the Buffalo Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

If the Indians win at home, fans win at home, too! Thanks to a new partnership with Chick-fil-A®, fans can claim a free Chick-fil-A® entrée on the Chick-fil-A® App the day after every home victory.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Kick off the homestand against the Buffalo Bisons with a Tuesday night deal sure to sweeten your wallet and taste for fastballs. While snacking on $1 hot dogs, peanuts, popcorn, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and churros with Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, catch Minor League Baseball's No. 3 prospect Paul Skenes take the mound for the Indians. This concessions deal is hot but Skenes' fastball is even hotter, topping out at 102.1 mph on the radar this season. The Pirates' young phenom was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and has racked up 34 strikeouts in 17.0 innings with Indy.

On Wednesday, Victory Field turns into the largest classroom in central Indiana for Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly. Make sure to return for Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, which includes $2 Pepsi products and $3 draft beers.

The weekend begins on Friday with Mental Health Awareness Night, when the Indians partner with Kicking the Stigma to help end the stigma surrounding mental health disorders. Kicking the Stigma, launched by the Indianapolis Colts and the Jim Irsay family in 2020, will be activating in-park with a ceremonial first pitch, kicking inflatable in the Center Field Plaza and more. The night rounds out with Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59.

On Saturday, May the Fourth be with you when Victory Field turns into a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars™ Night. Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite characters, listen to music from the movies, watch themed in-game entertainment and bid on game-worn themed Star Wars™ jerseys benefitting Indianapolis Indians Charities. The homestand concludes with Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and Sunday Game Day with Blippi and Meekah presented by MHS.

Notable First Pitches

May 1: Paul Corsaro, IU Indianapolis Head Men's Basketball Coach

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

