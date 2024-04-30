Durham Road Trip Opener at Gwinnett Postponed

April 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lawrenceville, GA - The Durham Bulls' road trip opener against Gwinnett was postponed by rain on Tuesday afternoon.

The game will be made up as part of a 5:05 PM ET doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1 st at Coolray Field.

Durham returns home against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 7 th .

