Durham Road Trip Opener at Gwinnett Postponed
April 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Lawrenceville, GA - The Durham Bulls' road trip opener against Gwinnett was postponed by rain on Tuesday afternoon.
The game will be made up as part of a 5:05 PM ET doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1 st at Coolray Field.
Durham returns home against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 7 th .
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
