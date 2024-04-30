RailRiders Edge Jumbo Shrimp, 7-6

April 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville, FL - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-6 on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The RailRiders held off the Jumbo Shrimp's last gasp efforts in a 13-run opener to this six-game series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre started the offense in the top of the first inning against Jacksonville's Yonny Chirinos. With one down, Everson Pereira, T.J. Rumfield and Oscar Gonzalez reached on three straight singles to load the bases. Pereira scored on groundout by Jose Rojas for a 1-0 SWB lead.

Jacksonville answered quickly in the bottom of the first. Javier Sanoja tripled and scored on a sac fly from Jonah Bride to even the game at one.

After the RailRiders left runners on in the second and third innings, they regained the lead in the top of the third. Jeter Downs reached on an error and Josh VanMeter hit a 1-0 pitch from Chirinos over the wall in left-center for a 3-1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre edge.

The Jumbo Shrimp again countered quickly. Griffin Conine's solo home run to right cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead down to 3-2.

In the top of the seventh, Rumfield hit his first Triple-A home run to extend the RailRiders lead to 5-2; a two-run blast off reliever Devin Smeltzer. Jacksonville answered in the bottom of the inning as Victor Mesa, Jr. hit a three-run homer off reliever Yerry De Los Santos to tie the game at 5-5.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two runs in the top of the eighth for a 7-5 advantage. With the bases loaded, Caleb Durbin worked a walk from Devin Smeltzer to put the RailRiders back up by one. Smeltzer hit Pereira to bring in an insurance run and extend the lead back to two at 7-5.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Jumbo Shrimp got one run back on an RBI triple from Will Banfield to cut the lead to 7-6, but Anthony Misiewicz struck out the final two batters of the inning to end the threat.

Will Warren made the start for the RailRiders, allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts. Misiewicz (W, 1-0) earned the win and Phil Bickford pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the year. Smeltzer (L, 0-1) took the loss for Jacksonville.

Four RailRiders had two hits each and five different players drove in at least one run, paced by the two-run homers from VanMeter and Rumfield.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Jacksonville continue this set Wednesday evening at 7:05 P.M. Clayton Beeter is slated to start for the RailRiders against the Jumbo Shrimp and Braxton Garrett. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on May 7 to host the Rochester Red Wings. For information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming homestand, visit www.swbrailriders.com .

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

18-9

